CIO Summit: The Path to Competing in the Digital Age Will Drive the Discussion at HMG Strategy's Upcoming CIO Leadership Conference in Chicago

"CIOs are at the center of digital transformation," said Hunter Muller, HMG Strategy's President and CEO. "Because of this, he or she is uniquely positioned to deliver fearless leadership, meld emerging technologies with process redesign and people skills, and partner with the C-suite and the board to guide the enterprise into the future."

The Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit will kick-off with a series of compelling 'HMG Tech Talk' discussions that will explore the business, technology, and geo-political trends that are influencing executive strategy.

Other captivating sessions at the summit will include an executive panel that will explore how advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, the Internet of Things, and analytics are driving speed to market and a competitive edge; an executive panel that will discuss their roles in leading digital transformation strategies and how they're working with fellow members of the C-suite to propel the business forward; a panel of leading search executives who will weigh in on the key attributes that make technology executives successful; a set of executive roundtable discussions that enable summit attendees to brainstorm on the top opportunities for applying technologies such as AI, blockchain and cloud applications along with the top challenges that must be overcome to succeed; followed by an executive panel that will share experiences of how courageous leadership can generate new waves of business growth.

Distinguished speakers at the summit will include:

Wes Arens , Former Amazon Executive and Digital Business Model Strategist, Wes Arens Advisors, LLC

, Former Amazon Executive and Digital Business Model Strategist, Wes Arens Advisors, LLC Scott Berkey , CIO, Illinois Housing Development Authority

, CIO, Illinois Housing Development Authority Monica Caldas , CIO, Global Services & Digital Solutions, GE Transportation

, CIO, Global Services & Digital Solutions, GE Transportation Kelly Lyman , CIO-PECO, VP IT Real Time Strategy, Exelon

