Circle Graphics Sponsors Women Inspiring Leadership Development Summit

The theme of this year's WILD Summit is "breakthrough," and the full day of programming reflects this topic. An impressive line-up of keynote speakers and panelists will present on breaking molds, shattering ceilings, and challenging gender status-quo in order to create brighter futures for women in business.

"We are delighted to be supporting and sponsoring the WILD Summit for the third year, and we are excited to be bringing 20 of our best and brightest to this year's event," said CMIO, Judy Toran-Cousin.

Program highlights include a keynote presentation from Vernice "Flygirl" Armour, the first African-American female naval aviator in the Marine Corps, who will share her "Zero to Breakthrough" strategies for achieving success on the battlefield of business. Also presenting is Patricia Kampling, Chairman and CEO of Alliant Energy Corporation, and Bernee Strom, a nationally recognized serial entrepreneur and partner of Next Level Associates. A panel discussion with top women business school deans and business leaders is also on the day's agenda.

This year's WILD summit includes the first-ever showcase, an hour of mingling and drinks featuring over 30 Colorado-based organizations that are for women or by women. Participating companies include InspiringApps, Farm & Oven, Weecycle, and many more. WILD's showcase will be a way for local companies and entrepreneurs to discover and connect with each other.

WILD attendees include business leaders, students, and women looking for connections and role models within the business community. To learn more, visit www.wildsummit.org. Tickets to the WILD Summit are anticipated to sell out and can be purchased at http://bit.ly/WILDSummit.

About the WILD Summit:

The WILD Summit is an annual event of The Women's Council, in partnership with The Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado Boulder. The mission of The WILD Summit is to provide a professional forum for women who want to learn and share; inspire and be inspired. Its objective is to increase the visibility and accessibility of successful WILD women in the community to students and each other. It offers a venue for the presentation and sharing of relevant topics that are provocative and engaging to WILD women across university majors, industries, and functional roles. It engages a broad audience of WILD women who fit in every place along the continuum of age and experience – bringing together those who are seeking knowledge and those with a desire to share and give back. For more information on the WILD Summit, please visit www.wildsummit.org.

About the Women's Council:

The Women's Council is a membership group of professional women who serve the efforts of the Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado (CU). The purpose of the Women's Council is to support the mission of CU's Leeds School of Business by providing access and connection for students to successful women business leaders who will provide their support and expertise and nourish both students and other women in our community to live up to their potential as entrepreneurs and leaders in business. For more information on CU's Women's Council, please visit https://www.cuwomenscouncil.org.

About Circle Graphics:

Circle Graphics is the leader in product and process innovation within the digital printing industry. Founded in 2000, the company is the world's foremost producer of grand and large-format digital graphics, producing products for the outdoor advertising, business signage, wall décor, art reproduction and the professional photography and art communities. For more information, visit www.circlegraphicsonline.com.

