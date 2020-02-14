Cirque Artist Releases Daring Book Pushing the Boundaries of What is Socially Acceptable in a Relationship

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- How to Have Threesomes covers from before you've had your first girlfriend, to the time she breaks your heart or you break hers. It goes beyond a stale relationship and until you find true happiness or have two girls in your bed, whichever comes first. The world is becoming much more open these days, and subjects like threesomes aren't as taboo as they used to be. Less common relationship styles aren't something we believe consenting adults should have to tiptoe around. We believe that open-minded willing adults who want to discuss or experiment with having a threesome should have the right to be able to access conscious, honest information on the subject.

How to Have Threesomes book - front and back cover Rikki and Julia doing acrobatics at Burning Man

"No. Nah. I've got a boyfriend," she lied. "My success rates were low and each rejection hurt more than it should have. It took me years of failure before I learned my lessons, but eventually, I was able to transform myself from a bumbling catastrophe, into a person with confidence. Someone who could observe and react, who could stir deep feelings of intimacy and connection. I learned I could inspire desire in more than one woman at a time and with time, I learned how to listen to their desires and make it work for all three of us," said Carman.

Rikki and girlfriend Julia have released a book to accompany their podcast dedicated to threesomes and teaching people about non-monogamous relationships. The purpose of this book is to help you feel truly alive in your relationship, induce more laughs, fewer fights and cultivate growth and stimulation in your life and the lives of people around you.

Reviews from readers:

"A super informative and captivating read for anyone looking to expand on their intimate life and make it that much more delicious."

"I had a blast reading the book. I love how the tips are told like stories, and how easy it is to get wrapped in them! It actually resolved many doubts I had regarding open relationships."

"The whole book just hit so close to home. So much so, that I asked my partner to read it."

Download the ebook on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B084Q87YBY

Rikki Carman is a free spirit acrobat, traveler, and author. He is best known for his performance in Cirque du Soleil Volta. He and girlfriend, Julia, can be found living extraordinary lives on Instagram @RikkiCarman & @ChasingJuliaWild.

To hear more about their relationship style and interviews with other people involved in less common relationships, listen to them on Apple podcasts How to Have Threesomes.

