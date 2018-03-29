Cirro Capital acquires strategic relationships in Belt and Road

According to Cirro Capital the strategic relationship will enable the organizations to jointly arrange meetings and seminars to facilitate greater trade and information sharing. The two bodies will also provide market research and assistance to one another, as well as explore business and investment opportunities to promote the expansion of the firms.

INCE & CO is the top commercial law firm that specializes in maritime law within both the UK and globally; together with Holman Fenwick and Willan and Clyde & Co, Ince & Co form the triumvirate of top city shipping firms in the world.

While shipping and trade represent two of its mainstay practices, the firm casts a wide net and also serves clients in energy and offshore, insurance, business and finance, commercial disputes, and aviation.

Cirro Capital CFO, Mr. Jimmy Edwards was quoted during the meeting that INCO & CO's strength in the maritime industry is a perfect fit with the company's investment portfolio management.

Cirro Capital Limited, a Malaysian-based investment and financial services company which recently invested USD7.2 million into two palm oil plantations in Malaysia and Indonesia in November 2017 looks to further explore Belt and Road investment opportunities with this strategic relationship.

Lastly, both parties expressed their desire to expand their portfolios and confirmed that talks are ongoing for more collaboration to come onboard.

