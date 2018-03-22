Citizen to Become Official Timepiece of Walt Disney World® Resort, Disneyland® Resort and Marvel New Media's Creative Space

As part of the long-term promotional alliance, the Citizen logo will be displayed on the Main Street U.S.A. clocks in Magic Kingdom Park at the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Park at the Disneyland Resort. The logo will also be featured on select FastPass clocks displaying return times for park attractions at both resorts. Additionally, the Walt Disney World Resort and the Disneyland Resort will begin offering Citizen timepieces featuring designs unique to Disney Parks.

This new relationship also names Citizen as the Official Timekeeper of runDisney race event weekends at Walt Disney World Resort, with race clocks bearing the Citizen logo at the beginning and end of the races, and a sponsor of Disney Dreamers Academy, which helps exceptional young people to dream big.

"Disney is honored to align with Citizen, a stalwart brand that has stood the test of time." said Carlos Castro, vice president of Disney Corporate Alliances. "At Disney Parks, every minute is magic. So, it's appropriate that our Guests will have access to one of the world's greatest names in timepieces, as they celebrate their time together creating memories with friends and family."

The promotional alliance also includes, for 2018, sponsorship of Marvel Minute and other digital content on Marvel.com that is in development at Marvel New Media's Creative Space.

Citizen will also become a red-carpet sponsor for the highly anticipated Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War film in April 2018, creating memorable experiences surrounding the release of this milestone movie.

"Citizen is a company with a rich history of creativity and a dedication to exquisite craftsmanship, qualities that we, at Marvel, deeply admire," Marvel senior vice president, Global Partnerships & Marketing Mindy Hamilton said.

As part of the promotional alliance, Citizen will also participate with Marvel in the 2018 San Diego Comic-Con, the largest comic book convention in the world. Citizen will have a significant branded presence within the event and create enjoyable moments that attendees will long remember.

"To engage with the legacy of the Disney Parks at such a vital time in their history, and Marvel with the blockbuster success of Marvel Studios' 'Black Panther' and the much-awaited launch of Avengers: Infinity War, is a wonderful way to celebrate our 100-Year Anniversary," said Jeffrey Cohen, President of Citizen Watch America.

This new promotional alliance also provides Citizen with worldwide music licensing opportunities, and with headquarters based in Tokyo, Citizen is also pleased that it will be a sponsor of the Disney On Classic concert series in Japan.

"It's wonderful that great brands such as Citizen, Disney and Marvel can work together," said Toshio Tokura, President and Chief Executive Officer of Citizen Watch Co Ltd. "We look forward to working with Disney on expansion of this alliance to their international parks and resort destinations."

About Citizen Watch

CITIZEN, a pioneer in watchmaking and innovative technology since 1918, promotes excellence and creativity with a deep-rooted respect for craftsmanship. CITIZEN advocates "Better Starts Now," searching for and accomplishing goals that are cause driven. In this respect, CITIZEN aligns with organizations and personalities that reflect the values of the brand, including the Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative, Naismith Awards, National Merit Scholarship, and All Hands Volunteers.

For over 40 years, CITIZEN's Eco-Drive technology has served as the prime example of how the brand is dedicated to making the world and its environment a better place. A simple yet revolutionary concept, Eco-Drive harnesses the power of light from any natural or artificial light source and converts it into energy, eliminating the need for any battery-powered movements.

About Walt Disney World® Resort

Walt Disney World Resort is a world-class entertainment and recreation center featuring four theme parks (Magic Kingdom Park, Epcot, Disney's Hollywood Studios and Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park); two water adventure parks (Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon); 35 resort hotels (28 owned and operated by Walt Disney Parks & Resorts, including seven Disney Vacation Club resort properties); 63 holes of golf on four courses; two full-service spas; Disney's Wedding Pavilion; ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex; and Disney Springs. Walt Disney World Resort is committed to building better futures for children; last year, the company donated more than $44 million in cash and in-kind support to non-profit organizations in Central Florida and Disney VoluntEARS contributed 200,000 hours to community service. Located at Lake Buena Vista, Fla., 20 miles southwest of Orlando, Walt Disney World Resort opened Oct. 1, 1971, and is open daily, year-round. For more information, please visit http://aboutWaltDisneyWorldResort.com/.

About the Disneyland® Resort

The Disneyland Resort features two spectacular theme parks – Disneyland (the original Disney theme park) and the reimagined Disney California Adventure Park – plus three hotels and the Downtown Disney District, comprising unique dining, entertainment and shopping experiences. The Resort's hotels are the luxurious, 948-room Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, which also features 50 two-bedroom equivalent Disney Vacation Club units; the magical, recently renovated, 973-room Disneyland Hotel – both AAA Four Diamond properties – and the 481-room Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel with its "day-at-the beach" fun. The Disneyland Resort is committed to providing opportunities for families to spend time together. Last year, the Resort donated nearly $20 million to programs benefitting children and families, and our cast members volunteered at more than 230 community events. With 29,000 cast members, the Disneyland Resort is Orange County's largest employer and generates $5.7 billion for the Southern California economy. The Resort has welcomed more than 750 million guests since opening on July 17,1955. For more information, please visit Disneylandnews.com/fact-sheets/ or call (866) 43-DISNEY.

About Marvel

Marvel Entertainment, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is one of the world's most prominent character-based entertainment companies, built on a proven library of more than 8,000 characters featured in a variety of media over seventy-five years. Marvel utilizes its character franchises in entertainment, licensing and publishing. For more information visit marvel.com. © 2018 MARVEL

About runDisney

runDisney, one of the largest race organizers in the nation, hosts a series of four domestic event weekends providing runners unique opportunities to run various distances through Disney theme parks. Race participants earn Disney-themed medals, experience legendary Disney entertainment and guest service, and ultimately can celebrate their accomplishments while on vacation at a Disney Parks destination. More than 187,000 running enthusiasts participate in runDisney events each year. For more information, visit www.runDisney.com and www.disneysportsnews.com, and follow runDisney on Facebook (runDisney), YouTube (runDisney) Twitter @runDisney and Instagram.

