Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions Formally Endorses Candidates for the U.S. House

"Clean energy is not only good policy, it's smart politics. It's also part of a winning strategy to build diverse coalitions, especially in the suburban districts that will determine control of the U.S. House this fall," said CRES Managing Director Heather Reams. "This slate of candidates has shown a track record of supporting clean energy policies that balance our nation's desire for economic growth and energy security, with basic good stewardship of our shared resources and climate. It is for these reasons that CRES proudly endorses these pragmatic Republicans and applauds their steadfast leadership to advance commonsense, clean energy solutions in Congress and on the campaign trail."

Among incumbent candidates for the U.S. House, CRES formally endorses:

Representative Mark Amodei (NV-02)

(NV-02) Representative Carlos Curbelo (FL-26)

(FL-26) Representative Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-08)

(PA-08) Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers (WA-05)

(WA-05) Representative Tom Reed (NY-23)

(NY-23) Representative Elise Stefanik (NY-21)

"I am proud to receive an endorsement from Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions. In Nevada, new sources of energy, such as geothermal and solar are critical to providing clean, reliable energy that drives economic growth, spurs local job creation, and preserves our climate. We have an abundant supply of natural resources in Nevada and across the country that we must use to meet our nation's energy requirements. That is why I will continue to encourage policies that allow us to harness our own resources, develop new sources of energy, improve our permitting processes and create jobs here at home," said Rep. Mark Amodei.

"In South Florida, issues like sea level rise and water quality aren't just about our environment – they're essential to our way of life and the continued growth and viability of our economy. From Everglades National Park to the Florida Keys Marine Sanctuary, our state is home to many of America's most pristine natural resources and ecological treasures. I'm proud of my work to break through the polarization and build bipartisan consensus on renewable energy development and new technologies. These efforts will directly address the threats climate change and sea level rise pose to our local and national environment. I am honored to have the endorsement of Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions and look forward to continuing this important work," said Rep. Carlos Curbelo.

"I am proud that my work to embrace clean energy sources like wind, solar and hydropower and to encourage the responsible use of our resources has earned the recognition of Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions. Innovation in U.S. clean energy research and technology is critical in securing American energy independence, bolstering our national security and creating good paying jobs for Pennsylvanians. I look forward to continuing to champion clean energy reforms that grow and pave the way for the development of new technologies that will benefit both our economy and our climate for generations to come," said Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick.

"I am proud to earn an endorsement from Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions. Families and consumers across Eastern Washington rely on our hydropower system for clean, renewable, reliable and affordable energy. That is why I will continue to encourage modernization in our nation's hydropower sector and promote new infrastructure that will grow our economy, preserve our environment and meet our energy potential for future generations," said Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers.

"New energy technologies create good paying jobs for hard working New Yorkers. I am honored that Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions recognized our work to advance energy resources that lower energy costs, strengthen the economy and protect our environment," said Rep. Tom Reed.

"Advancing innovation in American energy is crucial to protecting our environment, promoting job growth and to protecting North Country consumers from rising energy costs. I am proud to have earned this endorsement from Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions, and will continue working across party lines to promote innovative new ideas for greater energy independence and environmental stewardship across the 21st District," said Rep. Elise Stefanik.

Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions is a 501(c)(4) non-profit organization founded in 2013 to engage Republican policymakers and the public about commonsense, conservative solutions to address our nation's need for abundant, reliable energy while preserving our environment.

