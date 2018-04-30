City Harvest, World's First Food Rescue Organization, Marks 35 Years Fighting Hunger and Food Waste in New York - America's Largest City

Since December 1982, the organization has rescued and delivered more than 600 million pounds of food, and this year alone, will rescue 59 million pounds of food, delivering it to 500 soup kitchens, food pantries and other community food programs across the five boroughs. By redirecting nutritious food from farms, grocers, restaurants, manufacturers and farmers' markets to New Yorkers in need, City Harvest has created an unprecedented way to address food waste and hunger. This "neighbor-helping-neighbor" model has been replicated across the country and around the world, from Houston, Texas to Athens, Greece.

City Harvest's work has always focused on serving vulnerable populations through pioneering solutions that also foster community engagement. When its first Executive Director Helen verDuin Palit was eating a potato skins appetizer at a local restaurant, she saw the practical value discarded potato insides could have in the soup kitchen where she was volunteering at the time. After speaking with the chef, verDuin Palit got the restaurant to donate 30 gallons of cooked potatoes. In that defining moment, City Harvest—not to mention the simple but revolutionary idea of food rescue—was born.

"New York is a city that has so much, and it is unthinkable that so many of our neighbors do not have enough food for themselves and their families," said current City Harvest Chief Executive Officer Jilly Stephens. "Nearly half of all households in our city don't earn enough income to make ends meet. Many New Yorkers we serve have homes and jobs. In one of the most expensive cities in the country, it's not easy to pay fixed expenses like rent, utilities, childcare, and transportation—and still have enough to put food on the table. City Harvest was founded by neighbors helping neighbors, and that principle will always remain at the heart of our mission."

Adapting to and evolving with the needs of New York City's diverse, ever-changing, and growing population has been central to City Harvest's history—in good times, and in bad. From distributing hot meals to first responders in the weeks immediately following 9/11, to quickly delivering more than one million pounds of additional food when families were struggling during the 2008 financial collapse, to providing seven million pounds of relief food in response to Superstorm Sandy, City Harvest has helped New Yorkers through some of our darkest hours. The organization also stepped up to aid in hurricane relief efforts in Houston, Florida and Puerto Rico this past year, sending food and supplies to neighbors in need across the nation.

Through the Healthy Neighborhoods initiative, City Harvest has become a model for how to meet immediate food needs while also promoting wellness and the prevention of diet-related illnesses. The organization works hand-in-hand with communities in need through innovative programs such as Mobile Markets, which bring free, fresh fruits and vegetables to low-income communities, and nutrition education workshops, which help New Yorkers of all ages use fresh produce and create health-oriented dishes.

"Thanks to City Harvest, people in my neighborhood have access to fresh produce and food - especially fresh vegetables that they can't afford in the supermarket," said Belinda Ebanks, a participant in City Harvest's Mobile Market in Queens. "City Harvest encourages people to eat fresh fruit and vegetables as opposed to canned, or not eating them at all. City Harvest means we have food to feed our families."

The proposed federal budget and the House Agriculture Committee's Farm Bill, released earlier this month, call for cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) totaling $23.1 billion over 10 years. SNAP provides 12 meals for every one meal that the Feeding America network, of which City Harvest is a member, provides, and these cuts would make it even harder for many working families that City Harvest serves to put food on the table. Thousands of New Yorkers are facing uncertain times, and City Harvest's work is more critical than ever.

City Harvest plans to scale up its targeted efforts to meet the needs of New Yorkers. The organization will focus on connecting New Yorkers to food they need through direct distribution and other platforms, increasing fresh produce composition with an emphasis on variety, and advancing their holistic approach to hunger and nutrition via their Healthy Neighborhoods programming. In keeping with its proactive approach and in response to the persistent need across the five boroughs, City Harvest plans to rescue and distribute an additional 20 million pounds of food annually by 2022.

As City Harvest marks 35 years, it is stronger than ever before, thanks to the support of thousands of volunteers, food donors, individual and corporate donors, restaurant and chef partners, soup kitchens, food pantries, and community partners who work together to ensure that all New Yorkers, no matter who they are or where they come from, have access to nutritious food.

City Harvest is inviting all to join the #WeAreCityHarvest 35th Anniversary campaign by donating, volunteering, or simply spreading awareness of their work. To learn more about how you can get involved in the activities and programs, visit: www.CityHarvest.org/35Years.

City Harvest pioneered food rescue in 1982 and, this year, will collect 59 million pounds of excess food to help feed the nearly 1.3 million New Yorkers struggling to put meals on their tables. Through relationships with farms, grocers, restaurants, and manufacturers, City Harvest collects nutritious food that would otherwise go to waste and delivers it free of charge to 500 soup kitchens, food pantries and other community food programs across the five boroughs. In addition to helping meet the immediate need for food, City Harvest developed long-term Healthy Neighborhoods programs which partner with low-income communities to increase access to fresh produce and help residents shop for and cook nutritious, budget-conscious meals. To learn more about food rescue, Healthy Neighborhoods and fighting hunger in New York City, visit cityharvest.org.

