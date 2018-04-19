City Year Joins Comcast NBCUniversal to Bring 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day to Life

Projects taking place this Saturday include:

Tilden High School, Chicago (City Year Chicago) – Nearly 300 volunteers will paint murals, inspirational quotes, and college logos throughout the school.





– Nearly 300 volunteers will paint murals, inspirational quotes, and college logos throughout the school. 32nd Street/ USC Arts Magnet, Los Angeles (City Year Los Angeles) – Volunteers will help create an enhanced learning environment for the students of this media arts and engineering magnet school by painting murals and artwork throughout the campus.





– Volunteers will help create an enhanced learning environment for the students of this media arts and engineering magnet school by painting murals and artwork throughout the campus. Roosevelt Elementary School, Philadelphia (City Year Philadelphia) – Nearly 250 volunteers will brighten the hallways with murals and enhance outdoor recreational areas.





– Nearly 250 volunteers will brighten the hallways with murals and enhance outdoor recreational areas. White Harvest Farms, Jacksonville, Florida (City Year Jacksonville) – Nearly 450 volunteers will rake, mulch, plant, and more to spruce up the urban farm. White Harvest is a working farm located in the urban core of the city, complete with tractors, irrigation systems, and a market.

"City Year is honored to celebrate the 17th annual Comcast Cares Day and to serve alongside Comcast NBCUniversal employees in communities across the country," said Michael Brown, CEO and Co-Founder of City Year. "As an education-focused national service organization, we know that a welcoming and nurturing school environment can have a direct impact on student achievement. That is why City Year is proud to be part of this remarkable opportunity to help transform the schools and communities we serve."

"The more than 1,000 projects and 100,000 people that are part of Comcast Cares Day this year are a powerful reflection of our company's year-long commitment to volunteerism and service," said David L. Cohen, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer of Comcast Corporation. Cohen also serves as Co-Chair of City Year's national board. "We are proud to stand with City Year in support of safe and supportive school spaces that instill a lifelong love of learning."

This year, Comcast Cares Day will engage its one millionth volunteer as more than 100,000 employees, their family, and friends will work alongside local community partners at hundreds of project sites across the U.S. and around the globe. Since 2001, Comcast has given more than $5 billion in cash and in-kind contributions to support nonprofit organizations and other charitable partners across the country.

In 2016, City Year and Comcast NBCUniversal entered into a three-year partnership renewal agreement valued at $11.2 million in cash and in-kind support. A long-term, dedicated partner since 2001, Comcast NBCUniversal has sponsored more than 100 school-based teams of City Year AmeriCorps members.

This year, together with Red Nose Day, Comcast NBCUniversal supports 24 jointly branded teams of City Year AmeriCorps members across the country. Comcast donates significant communication and broadcasting resources to help City Year raise awareness about its work and serves as City Year's National Leadership Development and Training partner, sponsoring many of City Year's largest events including Opening Days across the country and City Year's annual training academy.

About City Year

City Year is dedicated to helping students and schools succeed. Diverse teams of City Year AmeriCorps members provide high-impact student, classroom and school-wide supports to help students stay in school and on track to graduate from high school, ready for college and career success. A recent third party study shows that schools that partner with City Year were up to 2-3 times more likely to improve on Math and English assessments. A proud member of the AmeriCorps national service network, City Year is funded by the Corporation for National and Community Service, local school districts, and private philanthropy from corporations, foundations and individuals. Learn more at www.cityyear.org, City Year's Facebook page, and on Twitter.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with two primary businesses, Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Comcast Cable is one of the nation's largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the XFINITY brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the XFINITY brand. NBCUniversal operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures and Universal Parks and Resorts. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

