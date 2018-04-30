CityCenter, which is 50% owned by a wholly owned subsidiary of MGM Resorts International and 50% owned by Infinity World Development Corp (a wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai World), is a mixed-use development on the Las Vegas Strip located between the Bellagio and Monte Carlo resorts that includes ARIA Resort & Casino, a 4,004-room casino resort; Vdara Hotel and Spa, a 1,495-room luxury condominium-style hotel; and the Veer Towers, which contain 669 luxury condominium residences.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and/or uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the closing of the amendment and the expected use of proceeds. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include market conditions for corporate debt generally, for the debt of gaming, hospitality and entertainment companies and for CityCenter's indebtedness in particular. In providing forward-looking statements, CityCener is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/citycenter-announces-launch-of-incremental-term-loan-300638952.html

SOURCE CityCenter