Civil Helicopters: World Market Outlook to 2022 - Airbus, Bell, Leonardo, and Russian Helicopters; and Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation
The "Global Civil Helicopter Market - 2018-2022 - Market Dynamics, Competitive Landscape, OEM Strategies & Plans, Trends & Growth Opportunities, Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Civil Helicopter Market is on the recovery course after facing headwinds for a number of consecutive years starting 2014 with the plummeting of global crude oil prices which precipitated the crisis in the energy sector and led to sinking of the demand for new civil helicopters & fleet utilization levels of in-service fleet for transportation to the offshore oil & gas rigs.
The market for civil helicopters is likely to bottom out in 2018 with fleet utilization rates across operators picking up for the first half of 2018 as global crude oil prices resurge driven by contrived supply side constraints & pressures.
However, the civil helicopters deliveries are likely to remain flat for 2018 and pick up only from 2019 onwards; despite decent activity & demand from the EMS, Parapublic & VIP transport market segments; in a complex, uncertain, challenging & difficult global macroeconomic environment that is likely to stay over near term.
Amongst regions, China is spearheading the global demand growth for civil helicopters, led by the development of its EMS market, and is poised to become the world's leading market for civil helicopters over medium term.
Amongst OEMs, Airbus Helicopters continues to lead & further tighten its grip on the global civil helicopter market with almost 50% unit delivery share for 2017 and a robust order book position while being propelled by a favorable trend & growing preference for militarized variants of civil helicopter platforms globally.
However, the H225 Super Puma program, its traditional workhorse in the offshore oil & gas segment, continues to be the biggest concern area for Airbus over safety & reliability issues with the program marred by a series of helicopter crashes over years and Airbus facing lawsuits & claims from operators. Further, the offshore market is witnessing a shift towards the super medium helicopter segment which further compounds the issues for Airbus.
Going forward, the U.S. Navy's plan to replace its TH-57 Trainer rotorcraft with a commercial, off the shelf solution is likely to be a key program of contention for Airbus Helicopters, Bell & Leonardo with the trio fielding their respective contenders for the potentially significant growth avenue in a highly strategic market.
Also, the likely radical transformation of personal mobility with the upcoming age of eVTOL based air transportation systems will herald a new era of growth for the industry which is gearing up rapidly with the development of requisite technologies.
Report Structure
Part 1: Analysis of Market Structure, Size & Competitive Landscape
- Market Structure & Key Segments
- Current market size
- Demand drivers
- Competitive landscape for Civil Helicopters
Part 2: Provides detailed analysis on key industry OEMs, including:
- Product portfolio
- Financial analysis
- Insights into Strategies & Plans being chalked out by the OEMs
- SWOT framework analysis
Top 5 OEMs Analyzed Comprehensively in the Report (Not just Profiles)
- Airbus Helicopters
- Bell Helicopter
- Leonardo Helicopters
- Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation
- Russian Helicopters
Part 3: Trends, Growth Opportunities and Market Outlook
- Likely market evolution over medium term
- Analysis of key market & technological trends
- Issues & challenges
- Latest Market developments
- Potential growth opportunities which could be leveraged by the industry value chain
- Projections for demand outlook for Civil Helicopters over the next decade
- Mapping out as to how are the OEMs likely to be placed in the emerging market & demand scenario over the next decade
Features, Benefits & Reasons to Procure
- Provides Macro View and Big Picture Quickly
- Blend of Quantitative & Qualitative Analysis for Strategic Planning Process
- Significant Time Savings with Ready, Comprehensive Analysis
- Quality & Reliability backed by Over a Decade of Research and Coverage of the Industry
- Most detailed & comprehensive resource available on Strategy and Analysis with detailed Strategic Analysis on OEMs (way beyond just Profiles)
- Gain a Competitive Edge with Our Cutting Edge Analysis
- Visual Representation enabling Easy Comprehension
- Meetings & Presentation Ready Format for Quick Application
- Superior & Enriched User Experience with Incorporation of Relevant Images, Graphs & Infographics
Key Topics Covered
Part 1
Section - 1
Global Civil Helicopter Market
- Market Overview, Size & Key Drivers
- Key Market Segments
- Global Civil Helicopter Fleet by Region
Section - 2
Competitive Landscape - Global Civil Helicopter Market
- Global Market for Civil Helicopters - Market Share by OEMs
- Helicopter Shipments by Platforms & Programs across Key OEMs
Part 2: Analysis on OEMs
Section - 3
Top 5 Industry OEMs - Snapshot & Product Portfolio Analysis
- Airbus Helicopters
- Leonardo Helicopters
- Bell Helicopter
- Russian Helicopters
- Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation
Section - 4
Financial Performance Analysis - On Top 5 Industry OEMs
1. Revenue Base & Growth Trend
2. Revenues Split by Key Segments
3. Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions
4. Gross Earnings & Margin Trend
5. Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend
6. Return on Sales Trend
7. Profitability Growth Trend
8. Cash Flow from Operations
9. R&D Expenditure Trend
10. CAPEX Trend
11. Order Intake & Helicopter Deliveries Trend
12. Order Backlog Position
Section - 5
OEM Strategies & Plans - Comprehensive Analysis of Strategies & Plans for Top 5 Industry OEMs - Airbus Helicopters, Leonardo Helicopters, Bell, Russian Helicopters, Sikorsky
Analysis Coverage
- Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans
- Market Specific Strategies & Plans
- R&D Strategies & Plans
- Growth Strategies & Plans
- Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans
- Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans
- Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans
- Financial Strategies & Plans
- Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs
- Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives
Section - 6
SWOT Analysis - On Top 5 Industry OEMs
- Strengths to be Leveraged
- Weaknesses to be worked on
- Opportunities to be capitalized upon
- Threats to be negated & mitigated
Part 3: Market & Technology Trends, Emerging Scenario and Strategic Market Outlook
Section - 7
- Key Trends
- Market Trends
- Technology Trends
Section - 8
- Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors
Section - 9
Global Civil Helicopter Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics
- Driving Forces
- Restraining Forces
Section - 10
Strategic Market Outlook - 2018-2022
Global Helicopter Deliveries - 2018-2022 - Projections - Delivery Units
Global Helicopter Deliveries - 2018-2022 - Projections - Value of Deliveries - in $Billion
Global In-Service Civil Helicopter Fleet - Growth Forecasts - Through 2036
Demand Forecasts for Product Class - Helicopter Units
- Light & Single Engine
- Light & Medium Twin
- Super Medium & Heavy
Demand Forecasts for Product Class - Value in $Billion
- Light & Single Engine
- Light & Medium Twin
- Super Medium & Heavy
Demand Forecasts for Regions/Markets - Helicopter Units
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Africa & Middle East
- Asia-Pacific
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8nhb5g/civil?w=5
