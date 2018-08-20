Civil Helicopters: World Market Outlook to 2022 - Airbus, Bell, Leonardo, and Russian Helicopters; and Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation

DUBLIN, Aug 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Civil Helicopter Market - 2018-2022 - Market Dynamics, Competitive Landscape, OEM Strategies & Plans, Trends & Growth Opportunities, Market Outlook" report

The Global Civil Helicopter Market is on the recovery course after facing headwinds for a number of consecutive years starting 2014 with the plummeting of global crude oil prices which precipitated the crisis in the energy sector and led to sinking of the demand for new civil helicopters & fleet utilization levels of in-service fleet for transportation to the offshore oil & gas rigs.

The market for civil helicopters is likely to bottom out in 2018 with fleet utilization rates across operators picking up for the first half of 2018 as global crude oil prices resurge driven by contrived supply side constraints & pressures.

However, the civil helicopters deliveries are likely to remain flat for 2018 and pick up only from 2019 onwards; despite decent activity & demand from the EMS, Parapublic & VIP transport market segments; in a complex, uncertain, challenging & difficult global macroeconomic environment that is likely to stay over near term.

Amongst regions, China is spearheading the global demand growth for civil helicopters, led by the development of its EMS market, and is poised to become the world's leading market for civil helicopters over medium term.

Amongst OEMs, Airbus Helicopters continues to lead & further tighten its grip on the global civil helicopter market with almost 50% unit delivery share for 2017 and a robust order book position while being propelled by a favorable trend & growing preference for militarized variants of civil helicopter platforms globally.

However, the H225 Super Puma program, its traditional workhorse in the offshore oil & gas segment, continues to be the biggest concern area for Airbus over safety & reliability issues with the program marred by a series of helicopter crashes over years and Airbus facing lawsuits & claims from operators. Further, the offshore market is witnessing a shift towards the super medium helicopter segment which further compounds the issues for Airbus.

Going forward, the U.S. Navy's plan to replace its TH-57 Trainer rotorcraft with a commercial, off the shelf solution is likely to be a key program of contention for Airbus Helicopters, Bell & Leonardo with the trio fielding their respective contenders for the potentially significant growth avenue in a highly strategic market.

Also, the likely radical transformation of personal mobility with the upcoming age of eVTOL based air transportation systems will herald a new era of growth for the industry which is gearing up rapidly with the development of requisite technologies.



Report Structure



Part 1: Analysis of Market Structure, Size & Competitive Landscape

Market Structure & Key Segments

Current market size

Demand drivers

Competitive landscape for Civil Helicopters

Part 2: Provides detailed analysis on key industry OEMs, including:

Product portfolio

Financial analysis

Insights into Strategies & Plans being chalked out by the OEMs

SWOT framework analysis

Top 5 OEMs Analyzed Comprehensively in the Report (Not just Profiles)

Airbus Helicopters

Bell Helicopter

Leonardo Helicopters

Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation

Russian Helicopters

Part 3: Trends, Growth Opportunities and Market Outlook

Likely market evolution over medium term

Analysis of key market & technological trends

Issues & challenges

Latest Market developments

Potential growth opportunities which could be leveraged by the industry value chain

Projections for demand outlook for Civil Helicopters over the next decade

Mapping out as to how are the OEMs likely to be placed in the emerging market & demand scenario over the next decade

Key Topics Covered



Part 1



Section - 1



Global Civil Helicopter Market

Market Overview, Size & Key Drivers

Key Market Segments

Global Civil Helicopter Fleet by Region

Section - 2



Competitive Landscape - Global Civil Helicopter Market

Global Market for Civil Helicopters - Market Share by OEMs

Helicopter Shipments by Platforms & Programs across Key OEMs

Part 2: Analysis on OEMs



Section - 3



Top 5 Industry OEMs - Snapshot & Product Portfolio Analysis

Airbus Helicopters

Leonardo Helicopters

Bell Helicopter

Russian Helicopters

Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation

Section - 4



Financial Performance Analysis - On Top 5 Industry OEMs



1. Revenue Base & Growth Trend

2. Revenues Split by Key Segments

3. Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

4. Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

5. Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

6. Return on Sales Trend

7. Profitability Growth Trend

8. Cash Flow from Operations

9. R&D Expenditure Trend

10. CAPEX Trend

11. Order Intake & Helicopter Deliveries Trend

12. Order Backlog Position



Section - 5



OEM Strategies & Plans - Comprehensive Analysis of Strategies & Plans for Top 5 Industry OEMs - Airbus Helicopters, Leonardo Helicopters, Bell, Russian Helicopters, Sikorsky



Analysis Coverage

Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans

R&D Strategies & Plans

Growth Strategies & Plans

Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Section - 6



SWOT Analysis - On Top 5 Industry OEMs

Strengths to be Leveraged

Weaknesses to be worked on

Opportunities to be capitalized upon

Threats to be negated & mitigated

Part 3: Market & Technology Trends, Emerging Scenario and Strategic Market Outlook



Section - 7

Key Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section - 8

Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors

Section - 9



Global Civil Helicopter Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section - 10



Strategic Market Outlook - 2018-2022



Global Helicopter Deliveries - 2018-2022 - Projections - Delivery Units



Global Helicopter Deliveries - 2018-2022 - Projections - Value of Deliveries - in $Billion



Global In-Service Civil Helicopter Fleet - Growth Forecasts - Through 2036



Demand Forecasts for Product Class - Helicopter Units

Light & Single Engine

Light & Medium Twin

Super Medium & Heavy

Demand Forecasts for Product Class - Value in $Billion

Light & Single Engine

Light & Medium Twin

Super Medium & Heavy

Demand Forecasts for Regions/Markets - Helicopter Units

North America

Latin America

Europe

Africa & Middle East

& Asia-Pacific

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8nhb5g/civil?w=5

