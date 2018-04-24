Clapp Communications Adds Elliott Sidewalk Communities to Its Expanding Client List

BALTIMORE, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Clapp Communications, a Baltimore-based, award-winning marketing and public relations firm, is pleased to announce Elliott Sidewalk Communities as its newest client.

The marketing firm will provide event planning, marketing and public relations services for the real estate development company's Downtown High Point Redevelopment project. Based in Sparks, Maryland, Elliott Sidewalk Communities builds downtown joy by aligning the interests of municipalities and their university neighbors, creating vibrant Main Street environments that integrate campus life with town life. This includes transforming underused or vacant plots into thriving, walkable downtown destinations.

"Elliott Sidewalk Communities is a vital resource to its municipality and university partners," said Barb Clapp, president and CEO of Clapp Communications. "Their energetic spirit and dedication to revitalizing the health and prosperity of these communities is inspiring. We are excited to be working with them in this process."

Each destination the company creates is a unique design, inspired by the community's history and heritage. By helping key parties discover and leverage their shared economic interests, Elliott Sidewalk Communities attracts students and residents alike with corporate, retail, cultural and hospitality amenities. For High Point, North Carolina, this will mean redeveloping a four-acre site in the heart of downtown next to the new multi-use BB&T Point stadium, opening May of 2019, to produce jobs, expand dining and shopping choices, add residential housing and serve as a centralized gathering space.

To find out more about Elliott Sidewalk Communities and how they create thriving, walkable destinations, please visit: https://www.elliottsidewalk.com/

About Clapp Communications

Clapp Communications is a full-service marketing agency, whose expertise spans public relations, media planning and buying, brand development, social and digital media, event planning, marketing strategy and product launch, as well as creative development. Clapp Communications is customer service driven and creates individual programs to meet clients' needs. Clients consist of local, regional and large national brands in sectors including education, healthcare, government, associations, non-profit, corporate, hospitality and economic development. For more information, please visit www.clappcommunications.com

