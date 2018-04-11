Clara Wellness Center Offers GAINSWave® in Illinois

As men age, the vessels in their penis weaken, contract and fill with micro-plaque, which can lead to Erectile Dysfunction. As these tiny vessels become clogged, the penis decreases in sensitivity, making it harder for men to achieve and maintain an erection. Thankfully, the GAINSWave protocols can enhance a man's performance by using high-frequency acoustic waves to repair existing blood vessels and improve blood flow.

Thanks to the numerous clinical studies on Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (Li-ESWT), we can see that this therapy improves not only erectile dysfunction symptoms but also sexual performance. "GAINSWave is an ideal solution for men looking to improve spontaneous erections without the use of Viagra or Cialis," says Timothy Hipskind, MD. Patients receiving GAINSWave therapy have reported improved erection quality, enhanced sexual performance and decreased refractory times between orgasms, which is why this a great alternative to ED medications.

This drug and surgery-free procedure only takes about 20 minutes and can enhance a man's sex life while addressing the root cause of Erectile Dysfunction. Clara Wellness Center, is now treating men with the GAINSWave Therapy in their offices located at 8 Ginger Creek Pkwy, Glen Carbon, IL 62034.

Timothy Hipskind, M.D. and his team at The Clara Lifestyle Medicine Center of Glen Carbon reject the current dismal view that aging is just a natural process of diminished functioning kept in time with the clock that just keeps ticking.

Conventional medicine has always held the belief that aging is inevitable and the progressive deterioration that follows us into the adult years cannot be altered.

