Clarus Appoints Former Ariad CEO Paris Panayiotopoulos as Operating Partner and Member of its Investment Team

Mr. Panayiotopoulos, who led Ariad's transformation into a leading, commercial-stage rare cancer treatment company and oversaw its sale to Takeda Pharmaceuticals for $5.2 billion, will initially focus on the creation, operation and funding of biopharmaceutical companies developing treatments in areas of significant unmet medical need.

"With its strong investment track record, operating expertise and network in the biopharma industry, as well as its proven track record in raising large-scale capital, Clarus is in an ideal position to accelerate the development of innovative yet under-resourced therapies, turning them into valuable assets," Mr. Panayiotopoulos said.

"At Clarus, I intend to help biopharma companies take their high-quality but under-resourced pipeline assets, bring them into laser focus, and get them to unlock their full value."

Nicholas Galakatos, co-founder and managing director of Clarus, said: "Paris is joining us at a time when Clarus is expanding its investment strategy to include the early commercialization of medicines. Paris's demonstrated leadership in large and mid-size biopharmaceutical companies and his extensive product commercialization experience are invaluable in executing our investment strategy."

In addition to his positions at Ariad, Mr. Panayiotopoulos served as president of EMD Serono, Inc., the North American biopharmaceutical business of Merck KGaA; president of the Serono Research & Development Institute; and president of Merck Serono in Tokyo, Japan.

Prior to his positions at Merck KGaA, Mr. Panayiotopoulos held commercial leadership roles of increasing responsibility at Eli Lilly.

He holds a combined B.Sc. in Chemistry and Management Studies from University College London and an M.Sc. from Cranfield Business School in the United Kingdom.

Mr. Panayiotopoulos also serves as the Chairman of Genevant Sciences, is a board director of the Medicines Company and Corbus Pharmaceuticals, and has served on the boards of BIO, EFPIA, and Mass Bio.

Mr. Panayiotopoulos will be based in Clarus's Cambridge, Massachusetts, office.

About Clarus

Clarus is a leading global investment firm focused on life sciences. Founded in 2005 by a team of accomplished investment and operating professionals, Clarus manages over $2.6 billion, and has invested in more than 60 private and public companies in the biotechnology, medical device and diagnostic spaces, as well as in risk-sharing transactions with pharmaceutical companies and purchase of pre-approval royalties. In every investment, Clarus employs a hands-on approach while leveraging its scientific and clinical development expertise, and ability to adapt to an ever-changing investment landscape. Clarus strives to generate outstanding returns for its investors by identifying and financing innovative medicines that improve people's lives.

Clarus has offices in Cambridge, MA, and South San Francisco, CA. For more information please visit www.clarusfunds.com.

