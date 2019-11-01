Class Action Lawsuit Filed To Recover Unpaid Wages For North Carolina Correction Officers

DPS and DAC policies and practices mandate that North Carolina Correction Officers perform a long list of required tasks necessary for safety and security, before they start to get paid for each shift, and after the end of each shift, but then cap the Correction Officers' pay. The Plaintiffs who have filed the lawsuit, including Matthew Hodge, David Holbrook, Philip Kay, Jacob Franckowiak, Brooks Dickerson, and Ralph Brown, are current and former Correction Officers, or Sergeants, who seek to represent all similarly-situated employees of DPS and DAC at any time over the past three years to recover unpaid wages owed under the Fair Labor Standards Act ("FLSA"), 29 U.S.C. § 201, et seq ., and common law contract principles.

"We are proud to represent North Carolina Correction Officers," said Dan Bryson of Whitfield Bryson & Mason. Mike Smith of Cuneo Gilbert & LaDuca, LLP said: "These workers put their own safety on the line each day. Our clients' lawsuit alleges that Defendants required their employees to work overtime without the appropriate pay required by state and federal law and have committed other wage and hour violations. This lawsuit seeks to recover wages already earned by these hard-working men and women."

The team of law firms who filed this case are devoted to protecting American workers from employers who have failed to pay their workers the wages they are owed, and are national leaders in advancing the rights of workers and consumers through class actions and collective actions. Their efforts have won significant legal victories for American workers across the United States.

About the team of law firms:

Cuneo Gilbert and LaDuca, LLP ("CGL"):

Cuneo Gilbert & LaDuca is a national class action and commercial litigation law firm with offices in Washington, D.C., Brooklyn, New York, St. Louis, Missouri and Boulder, Colorado. For over 30 years CGL has been successfully and aggressively advocating for our clients. We have a proven track record of winning in Court and in Congress, we specialize in representing governments, businesses and individuals in civil litigation, and have recovered billions of dollars for our clients.

Whitfield Bryson and Mason LLP:

With offices located in North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Washington, D.C., Whitfield Bryson & Mason LLP is dedicated to representing plaintiffs in class actions, mass torts, and individual actions throughout the United States. Whitfield Bryson & Mason's attorneys have decades of experience helping workers and consumers obtain justice against overwhelming odds. With a passionate and persistent focus, Whitfield Bryson & Mason has successfully recovered over $1.5 billion on behalf of their clients.

DiCello Levitt Gutzler LLC

DiCello Levitt combines excellence in commercial litigation, class action litigation, mass tort litigation, catastrophic injury litigation, medical malpractice litigation, and civil rights litigation. Practicing nationwide—and internationally—from offices in Chicago, Cleveland, New York, and St. Louis, we are an aggressive, attentive, and creative plaintiffs' firm whose work speaks for itself—billions of dollars in recoveries in some of the highest-profile matters in U.S. history. Revered by clients and respected by defense counsel, our team gets results.

Berger Montague PC is a national plaintiffs' class action law firm headquartered in Philadelphia, with offices in Minneapolis, Washington D.C., and San Diego. The Firm has played lead roles in major cases for 50 years, resulting in recoveries of over $30 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague's Employment Law Department focuses its practice on class and collective action wage theft cases under federal and state law on behalf of employees in various industries across the country.

To learn more information about the case, including how to join if you believe you were similarly harmed, please contact:

Dan Bryson, Esquire

Pat Wallace, Esquire

Danielle Perry, Esquire

Whitfield Bryson & Mason LLP

(919) 600-5000

Dan@wbmllp.com

Pat@wbmllp.com

DPerry@wbmllp.com

In addition, please visit the following website for more information: https://bergermontague.com/cases/nc-guards/

SOURCE Whitfield Bryson & Mason LLP

Related Links

http://www.wbmllp.com

