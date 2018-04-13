Clavister Establishes a Subsidiary in Germany

The German market has until now been handled via partner, but with this new organization Clavister takes the next step in order to better respond to the increased customer interest from this big market.

"We have noticed an increased interest for Clavister from distributors, resellers and end customers in the region and we want to make sure we can meet that demand with own resources. This investment in one of our core markets is an important milestone for our business plan. The fact that we can immediately launch the new organization in Germany with a senior team with specific network security industry experience is exciting", says John Vestberg, President and CEO of Clavister.

