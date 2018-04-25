Clayton Home Building Group Earns 2018 MHI Manufacturer of the Year

"On behalf of our 11,000 team members, it's an honor to receive this incredible award for the second year in a row," said Clayton home building group president, Keith Holdbrooks. "Our focus remains on the experience of team members and customers, and it's gratifying to know our peers and business partners see us as a company helping elevate our industry."

In 2017, Clayton's 40 home building facilities delivered 46,858 manufactured and modular homes, contributing to the nine percent of manufactured and modular new single-family home starts to families across the nation. The company is committed to elevating the manufactured housing industry through technology, innovation and simply changing the way team members are appreciated, by improving their overall workplace experience. All home building facilities reduced overtime and implemented new pay programs, resulting in an almost eight percent decrease in turnover rate.

"Our success has been rooted in our team members and their commitment to provide a world-class customer experience," Holdbrooks said. "We know how important homeownership is, and our team members take pride in building quality, stylish homes for American families."

Currently, 39 home building facilities have achieved ISO 14001 registration, diverting over 17,000 tons of waste from landfills. Through green building practices and competitive building efficiencies in off-site construction, Clayton positions themselves as a housing leader and will continue to reshape how homes are made and delivered.

To learn more about Clayton, visit ClaytonHomes.com.

About Clayton

Founded in 1956, Clayton is proud of its history of providing affordable, quality homes. The company is committed to opening doors to a better life and helping to build happiness through homeownership. As a diverse builder committed to quality and durability, Clayton offers traditional site-built homes and prefabricated housing, including modular homes, manufactured housing, tiny homes, park model recreational vehicles, college dormitories, military barracks and apartments. In 2017, Clayton delivered more than 48,000 homes. Clayton is a Berkshire Hathaway company. For more information, visit claytonhomes.com.

