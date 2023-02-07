Cleveland Krist PLLC Celebrates First Anniversary Amid Several High-Profile Victories And Team Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleveland Krist PLLC celebrates its first anniversary on the heels of several multimillion-dollar client wins and attorney milestones. The Austin-based litigation boutique tries complex commercial cases in state and federal courts and arbitration tribunals across the country, and has successfully represented plaintiffs and defendants at trial in cases where millions of dollars are at stake.

In 2022, the fast-growing firm favorably resolved several high profile, multimillion-dollar disputes. The team tried two cases to successful jury verdicts, including securing a $2 million verdict for an Austin technology entrepreneur. They also won a seven-figure award on behalf of a medical supplies company in a New York-based arbitration and defeated over $8 million of claims against a logistics company client in a Dallas arbitration.

Of the firm's early success, partner Tim Cleveland says, "We are proud of the momentum we've built in our first year. Our trial-ready approach and our team of very talented courtroom lawyers has helped produce some outstanding results."

To meet strong client demand, Cleveland Krist has successfully competed for top lateral recruits and promoted from within. In January 2023, the firm welcomed Emi Lawson as an associate. A graduate of Columbia Law School, Ms. Lawson joined the firm after spending two years with Susman Godfrey in Houston and serving as a law clerk for Judge Alia Moses of the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas.

The firm also recently promoted Gerard Bifulco to partner. A graduate of Emory University School of Law with highest honors, and a former judicial clerk at the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, Mr. Bifulco has successfully handled matters at both the trial and appellate levels.

Cleveland Krist is actively recruiting accomplished trial attorneys. As partner Austin Krist described, "The success we have seen in the courtroom and the growth in our bench are just the beginning."

