Click Here Digital Selected as FCA's Newest Certified Digital Vendor

BATON ROUGE, La., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FCA has added Click Here Digital to their exclusive FCA Certified Digital Vendor list. Only twenty marketing companies in the country were selected for FCA's new digital program, including Click Here Digital. This prestigious inclusion comes after recent revisions to the FCA certified program.

Previously, FCA dealers could receive partial co-op funds from non-certified agencies; however, after recent program revisions, only marketing provided by one of these twenty companies, including Click Here Digital, will be eligible for Promotional Allowance Program (PAP) reimbursement. It is a great honor that FCA has recognized Click Here Digital as a leader in the automotive advertising space.

FCA states, "FCA dealers now have the opportunity to partner with some of the best providers in automotive digital marketing. Your preferred provider will offer a unique set of solutions to coincide with your preferred digital strategies."

Click Here Digital has been in the automotive digital advertising business for over 25 years. The outstanding results they have provided for their clients, including the #1 Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM dealership in the world, have been rightfully noticed by FCA.

CEO Bo White states, "Our industry-leading digital strategies, client retention, and overall dealership growth has contributed to our inclusion as one of the few FCA certified digital vendors in the U.S."

Co-op eligible services provided by Click Here Digital include Connected TV and OTT, SEO, Paid Search, Display, Video, and Social Media Advertising.

With Click Here Digital's high levels of execution, technology, and personal touches, they are confident this inclusion will positively impact FCA dealers. "This is a huge win for all of our existing FCA clients and new clients alike. We are confident that this new program will allow dealers better options for digital marketing services," says White.

FCA dealers who wish to inquire about reimbursable services can submit a request through https://www.clickheredigital.com/enroll.

Click Here Digital is a full-service digital marketing company with over two decades of award-winning expertise. Click Here Digital is also a Google Premier Partner, Facebook Partner, and Bing Elite Partner. For more information, visit https://www.clickheredigital.com.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Click Here Digital

Related Links

https://www.clickheredigital.com

