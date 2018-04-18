CLICKON Studios launches Grandpa Jamie with Cleveland Golf, the viral sensation that has breathed new life into golf marketing.

In the video, Sadlowski arrives at an upmarket country club disguised as an 80-year old man aided by his grandson, played by Hollywood actor Danny Bopp. Known for hitting the ball over 400 yards, Sadlowski roams the range offering swing advice, before shocking golfers by ripping tee shots with his new Cleveland Launcher HB driver.

The most memorable moment is when Grandpa Jamie strikes up a conversation with an unsuspecting member who doesn't think the real Jamie Sadlowski has what it takes to make it on the PGA TOUR. Other laugh-out-loud scenes include Grandpa Jamie dropping to the ground in front of a kid, and an unforgettable lesson with a PGA Professional which ends with a Happy Gilmore.

"We wanted this stunt to have no filters, no boundaries. It's important for the next generation of golfers to see that brands like Cleveland Golf are the future – that they aren't afraid to market themselves in a funny or daring way to the social media generation," said Benjamin Potter, Creative Director of CLICKON Studios.

Within the first few days of going live, the video had already amassed nearly 1 million views, and hundreds of thousands of media impressions across publications such as Golf Digest and The Golf Channel.

"We are committed to helping our brand partners stay culturally relevant through exciting new marketing efforts. The social media sphere remains the biggest opportunity to influence the buying habits of consumers, so it's important we understand what this audience wants before we form the creative. We knew going into the production that Grandpa Jamie was going to get shared many, many times." added Mr. Potter.

CLICKON Studios was formed in 2016 by Richard Wilson and Mr. Potter, co-founders of CLICKON Media, to create new and improved ways of marketing directly to audiences across social and digital. Their client roster includes Red Bull, General Tire, Adidas, America's Navy, Special Olympics, Cleveland Golf, Srixon and Topgolf. The company has its main offices in Los Angeles and London, as well as a satellite office in New York.

About: CLICKON Media is a new generation media company where content and storytelling comes first. CLICKON Media powers content and strategy for some of the world's most forward thinking brands and agencies utilising a global team of talented in-house creatives and an infrastructure designed to deliver content at scale, efficiently. We partner with brands to develop 'always on' content strategies - original bespoke content for every single day - allowing them to stay front of mind with their target audiences in extremely cluttered social environments. CLICKON Media is facilitating a whole new conversation for brands online by helping them stay culturally relevant and turning them into publishers through the power of commoditised content.

