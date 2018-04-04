ClickSoftware to Discuss Predictive Field Service, Service Chain at Field Service USA 2018

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ClickSoftware, the leading provider of field service management software, today announced it will be speaking at Field Service USA, taking place April 17 - April 20 at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert, Calif. Executives from ClickSoftware will discuss predictive field service and change management during sessions on April 18 and 19.

On April 18, Paul Whitelam, ClickSoftware's senior vice president of global marketing, will discuss the need for predictive field service and how true field service optimization can get smarter with every job done. Whitelam will explore which components of service delivery can be predictive, how automation anticipates the unexpected and why organizations need more than historical data to improve business performance. Steve Smith, ClickSoftware's vice president of strategic industries, will discuss the service chain and how to improve customer experience during the Technology Toolbox Talks on April 19.

WHO: Paul Whitelam, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing, ClickSoftware

Steve Smith, Vice President, Strategic Industries, ClickSoftware



WHERE: JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa

4-855 Country Club Dr, Palm Desert, CA 92260



WHEN: April 17 - April 20, 2018

