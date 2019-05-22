Clinical Quality Management Systems Course: Ensure You Comply with New Regulatory Requirements - London, United Kingdom - November 14-15, 2019

DUBLIN, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Quality Management Systems" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A two-day course that will ensure you to comply with new regulatory requirements

Currently there is no harmonised regulatory guidance for clinical quality management - there are multiple documents from different sources across the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The regulators however, both in Europe and the US, expect an effective QMS to be in place for clinical development.

Organisations are struggling to implement and integrate effectively the QMS standards, including ISO 9000 principles, ICH10 for CQMS and ICH R2 CQMS requirements. Without an industry-wide framework for clinical quality management, there is a proposal for a new ICH guideline in this area.

This course will help achieve regulatory compliance for CQMS, enabling you to share best practice, as well as discuss the new proposal for a unified standard CQMS framework.

Benefits of attending:

Understand clinical quality management systems (CQMS)

Review the new proposed CQMS framework

Discuss the importance of key performance indicators (KPIs) in your CQMS

Ensure compliance with inspectors' expectations of your CQMS

Who will the course benefit?

This course is aimed at anyone working in clinical research or associated functions, including regulatory affairs and document management, who needs to know how to establish, maintain, monitor and improve a clinical QMS that focuses on product quality and compliance to GCP.

The programme will also be of value to those working in quality assurance and quality improvement roles in clinical research, management responsible for governance of CQMS and anyone working with or in clinical research who needs to comply with the new requirements for CQMS, including study sites.

It is ideal for those implementing a CQMS, those wanting to share best practice and anyone wanting to know about the new harmonised standard proposed for CQMS.

Agenda:



Programme day-one

What is a clinical QMS?

Quality principles and definitions

The new proposed CQMS framework

How does the CQMS fit within the organisation's QMS?

Regulatory drive for CQMS: ICH Q10, EMA Quality Systems, ISO 900, ISO 14385 Devices, ICH E6 (R2), FDA perspective

Proposed ICH CQMS framework

The components of a CQMS

Quality by Design' - what does it mean and how does it apply to clinical research and the CQMS?

CQMS - compliance deficiencies

What are inspectors looking for?

Feedback from the regulators - hot inspection topics and trends

Balancing strict regulations and progress in research

Documentation supporting quality and data integrity in CQMS

What documents should be in place?

Data integrity considerations

Importance of KPIs in your QMS

Documentation of KPIs and key performance tolerance levels

Implementing quality tolerance limits

(QTL) - examples and tips

Programme day-two

Risk-based component of CQMS

Risk methodologies to include in CQMS

ICH GCP R2 risk-based elements of a CQMS

Vendor oversight

Outsourcing and partnership

Demonstrating and documenting vendor oversight to inspectors

Metrics and KPIs

Investigator oversight

What is expected?

Demonstrating and documenting vendor oversight to inspectors

CAPA elements of CQMS

Correction, corrective action, preventive action and root cause analysis

QMS - technology solutions

Examples of technology solutions and support technologies for CQMS

Final discussion and close of meeting

