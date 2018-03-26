"My goal in writing the book was to teach complex selling skills in a simple way for greater success by sales teams," said John Asher, CEO. "I begin the process by explaining how neuroscience and the old brain impact emotion throughout the selling process."

Close Deals Faster consolidates the best sales methodologies and sales aptitude research into three areas of sales enablement:

10 fundamental sales skills, the "blocking and tackling" of sales

15 simple shortcuts to help close sales faster

4 easily learnable levels of emotional intelligence to allow salespeople to expertly connect with and influence customers and prospects

About John Asher

John Asher is an experienced international speaker and author on sales, sales management and marketing for Vistage, a world-wide network of CEOs. He co-founded Asher Strategies in 1998 and has grown it into a global leader in sales strategies over the last 20 years. He is a former U.S. Navy nuclear submarine captain and has degrees in mathematics and nuclear engineering from the United States Naval Academy. John also graduated from George Washington University with a MBA and has authored numerous sales training manuals on "Doing Business with the West," published in China in 2012.

About Asher Strategies

Asher Strategies is a full-service firm based in Washington, DC with global reach, focused on improving sales for business-to-business companies. The company was built upon the vision of John Asher to train salespeople in sales and marketing education, strategic planning facilitation and business development process workshops. Asher has assessed aptitude of over 50,000 salespeople and trained over 35,000 salespeople and facilitated hundreds of strategic planning sessions. For more information visit asherstrategies.com.

Contact: Jamie Bibb

jbibb@communica.world

419-244-7766

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/close-deals-faster-achieves-best-seller-status-at-airport-book-stores-300619379.html

SOURCE Asher Strategies

Related Links

https://www.asherstrategies.com

