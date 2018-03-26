Close Deals Faster Achieves Best Seller Status at Airport Book Stores

WASHINGTON, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Asher Strategies announced today the Close Deals Faster book, authored by CEO John Asher, is among the best sellers at the nation's airport book stores.
Close Deals Faster is a sales approach book written by John Asher to help salespeople employ a robust, repeatable sales process for business-to-business and business-to-government sales. The concepts are applicable to companies of any size – from startups to Fortune 500 enterprises.
"My goal in writing the book was to teach complex selling skills in a simple way for greater success by sales teams," said John Asher, CEO. "I begin the process by explaining how neuroscience and the old brain impact emotion throughout the selling process."
Close Deals Faster consolidates the best sales methodologies and sales aptitude research into three areas of sales enablement:
- 10 fundamental sales skills, the "blocking and tackling" of sales
- 15 simple shortcuts to help close sales faster
- 4 easily learnable levels of emotional intelligence to allow salespeople to expertly connect with and influence customers and prospects
About John Asher
John Asher is an experienced international speaker and author on sales, sales management and marketing for Vistage, a world-wide network of CEOs. He co-founded Asher Strategies in 1998 and has grown it into a global leader in sales strategies over the last 20 years. He is a former U.S. Navy nuclear submarine captain and has degrees in mathematics and nuclear engineering from the United States Naval Academy. John also graduated from George Washington University with a MBA and has authored numerous sales training manuals on "Doing Business with the West," published in China in 2012.
About Asher Strategies
Asher Strategies is a full-service firm based in Washington, DC with global reach, focused on improving sales for business-to-business companies. The company was built upon the vision of John Asher to train salespeople in sales and marketing education, strategic planning facilitation and business development process workshops. Asher has assessed aptitude of over 50,000 salespeople and trained over 35,000 salespeople and facilitated hundreds of strategic planning sessions. For more information visit asherstrategies.com.
