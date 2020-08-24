Clothing Rental, A Popular Option Among Environmentally Conscious Shoppers

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the clothing industry "Clothing Rental 2020: Increasingly Popular Alternative to Fast Fashion"

Clothing rental and resale have become a popular option among environmentally conscious shoppers amid growing concerns over the ecological impact of fast fashion. Websites like Depop and Poshmark Inc have popularized selling second-hand clothing online while By Rotation, a peer to peer clothes lending app now has over 20,000 users and more than 4,000 items of clothing and accessories listed.



The pandemic had an effect on the demand for clothing rental particularly for designer items and formalwear for occasions like weddings and black tie events. However, demand has increased as lockdown measures were lifted.

Zalando SE will launch a pre-owned fashion range on its site later this year which will allow customers to sell their clothes to the company and to browse a range of used clothing available for purchase. Luxury department store Selfridges is teaming up with online fashion rental platform HURR to offer items from more than 40 fashion brands for hire for up to 20 days at a time. Selfridges will also offer a vintage clothing rental service in September which will build on the retailer's existing partnership with online reseller Vestiaire Collective.

