Cloud and Data Center Network Technologies: Global Market Through 2022

NEW YORK, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope:

This report will cover cloud and data center network technologies, which is defined as network appliances and software that run on standard servers that enable cloud services. Within this scope, the report will size and forecast software, hardware and services revenue for cloud and data center networks. Specific segments include:



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05370227



Technology:

- Cloud and data center networking.

- Hardware

- Software

- Services



The report will also segment revenue by end use in terms of:

- Cloud providers

- Companies



Revenue by end-user sector applications are as follows:

- Consumer products

- Energy

- Financial services

- Government

- Industrial

- Materials

- Retail

- Telecommunications

- Transportation

- Utilities



Not included are fixed and wireless network infrastructure that is deployed by service providers for general internet or wireless traffic.



Report Includes:

- 39 tables

- An overview of the global market for data center network equipment, which is becoming an integral part of organizational infrastructure and is being employed at all types of organizations, ranging from small businesses to multinational corporations

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

- Discussion of the drivers for data center network equipment market growth, including the growing adoption of cloud computing among companies and consumers

- Examination of the market's three subsegments: Application Delivery Controllers, Data Center Ethernet Switches, and WAN Optimization Appliances

- A breakdown of equipment shipments by region

- Comprehensive company profiles of major data center network equipment vendors, including Cisco, Dell Inc., Hitachi Vantara (Hitachi Data Systems), Nimbus Data, Toshiba Storage Products and Western Digital



Summary

In order to manage the high volume and flexibility of cloud and data center traffic, organizations are shifting from traditional network equipment and architectures to newer ones that incorporate the latest combination of highly dense system components as well as the dynamic characteristics of software control.While this transformation applies to the greater public telecommunications network, this report is only concerned with the deployment of network equipment within company-based private networks and data centers.



These organizations include cloud providers and companies across numerous sectors.



Fueled by the twin enablers of enhanced network processors and software-defined networks, Cloud and data center networks are on track to provide performance, reliability and cost-efficient breakthroughs over the next five years. These capabilities answer the need for programmable networks that leverage denser chip sets and distributed infrastructure that operate in converged architectures and softwaredefined data centers.



The global cloud and data center network market was valued at $REDACTED billion in 2017, and is estimated to reach $REDACTED billion in 2022, following a rise in compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED%.



Reasons for Doing This Study



BCC Research believes the market for cloud and data center network technologies represents a longterm trend that will transform the way networks are deployed, while also reducing the cost to IT

organizations. New networking systems and architectures will also enable the easier scaling and greater flexibility required by today's business environment.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05370227



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloud-and-data-center-network-technologies-global-market-through-2022-300623561.html