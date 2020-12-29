Cloud Computing in Industrial IoT - Global IaaS Storage and Related Computing Revenue to Reach $42.9B by 2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Computing in Industrial IoT: Cloud-based IIoT Software, Platforms, and Edge Computing Infrastructure 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research evaluates the technologies and solutions involved in cloud computing for IIoT systems. It provides a comprehensive assessment of cloud infrastructure and deployment types including a detailed analysis of edge computing. This research analyzes emerging Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) systems and solutions, which is anticipated to be an integral part of IIoT systems as a whole, as well as the cornerstone for capturing streaming data and performing real-time data analytics. Integration of cloud-based infrastructure and service models with IIoT is evaluated. The research includes detailed forecasts for 2020 to 2025.



Enterprise and industrial focused businesses have many telecom and IT-related decisions to make about ICT infrastructure and services. Two of the most important areas are cloud computing and Internet of Things (IoT). Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) in particular is anticipated to become a major complement to enterprise computing infrastructure. While both computing and IIoT require considerable planning and often considerable investment, the payoff is quite substantial for companies that make the right decisions about integrating new technologies with existing systems and processes.



The initial return on investment continues to be largely cost reduction, but new and enhanced products and services, as well as improved customer intimacy are clearly the longer-term benefits. This latest research into the convergence of IoT and Cloud infrastructure has unveiled significant opportunities for enterprise to leverage emerging solutions involving edge computing. In fact, we see industrial IoT (IIoT) solutions involving streaming data and real-time analytics as a key value-added function for many industry verticals including healthcare, manufacturing, and transportation.



Manufacturing, industrial automation, and robotics are key sectors that will benefit substantially from MEC. For example, prior to edge computing implementation, teleoperation and telerobotics are largely relegated to fixed communications connections. MEC will enable teleoperation anywhere there is advanced LTE or 5G coverage, enabling many new consumer and industrial automation scenarios involving robotics.

Select Research Findings:

Global cloud computing revenue will reach $342B by 2025 at 24.8% CAGR

by 2025 at 24.8% CAGR Global IaaS storage and related computing revenue alone will reach $42.9B by 2025

by 2025 Virtualized servers in support of the multi-access edge computing market will reach $127M market by 2025

market by 2025 Breaking down the market by category of use, edge accelerated Web browsing will represent a $67.8M market by 2025

market by 2025 Driven by enterprise-hosted deployment, the mobile edge computing as a service market will reach $104.3M by 2025

by 2025 Driven by private LTE and 5G networks for the industrial segment, the largest industrial vertical for MEC will by manufacturing

Driven by smart factories, the multi-access edge computing market in support of manufacturing in Asia will reach $257.4M by 2025

