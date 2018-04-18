Cloud Foundry Adoption Accelerates Globally in Every Vertical, as Developers Embrace Cross-Platform Flexibility and Speed of App Deployment, According to New Global Survey

According to the survey, enterprises in every industry and across the world use Cloud Foundry Application Runtime to develop, deploy and manage their cloud-native applications -- and they're deploying Cloud Foundry more broadly across their companies than ever before. Nearly a third (30 percent) of user respondents describes their Cloud Foundry use as "broad" -- either rolling out or fully integrated across the whole company.

Since the 2017 User Survey was published in October, there has been a twelve point increase in adoption (both broad and limited). It's therefore unsurprising that most companies responding to the survey are relatively new to Cloud Foundry, indicating sustained momentum in Cloud Foundry adoption. Time and again, evaluation of the technology leads to adoption.

Key findings from the survey include:

A Global, Scalable, Broadly Deployed Platform: Cloud Foundry Application Runtime is used globally, with 40 percent of users in North America and a growing user base in Europe . It is deployed broadly across industries, including IT (48 percent) and financial services (16 percent). More than half (61 percent) of all Cloud Foundry users are large enterprises ($1+ billion annual revenue).

"This User Survey further proves that Cloud Foundry is the engine used by enterprises of all kinds to transform, build and deploy cloud-native apps at scale, " said Abby Kearns, Executive Director, Cloud Foundry Foundation. "This growth in usage across every major industry indicates these businesses are counting on Cloud Foundry to drive their transformation to the 21st century."

Cloud Foundry Application Runtime is a mature and growing cloud application platform used by large enterprises to develop and deploy cloud-native applications, saving them significant amounts of time and resources. Enterprises benefit from the consistency of Cloud Foundry Application Runtime across a variety of distributions of the platform, thanks to a Certified Provider program.

The 2018 1H Cloud Foundry User Survey is the second in a series of semi-annual surveys conducted and produced by ClearPath Strategies, a strategic consulting and research firm for the world's leaders and progressive forces.

In total, 609 respondents completed the survey online from February 6-28, 2018. Respondents were invited to participate via Cloud Foundry Foundation emails, newsletters, Twitter, website and Slack channels, as well as direct invitation from certified platform providers and other members. Of the total respondents, 383 can be identified as "users."

To receive a copy of the survey, go here.

Learn more about the findings from the 2018 1H User Survey in a Webinar on Wednesday, May 9 at 11:00 am PT with the ClearPath Strategies team.

Cloud Foundry is an open source technology backed by the largest technology companies in the world, including Dell EMC, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Pivotal, SAP and SUSE, and is being used by leaders in manufacturing, telecommunications and financial services. Only Cloud Foundry delivers the velocity needed to continuously deliver apps at the speed of business. Cloud Foundry's container-based architecture runs apps in any language on your choice of cloud — Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, OpenStack, VMware vSphere, and more. With a robust services ecosystem and simple integration with existing technologies, Cloud Foundry is the modern standard for mission critical apps for global organizations.

