Cloud-Managed Services: Global Market Forecasts 2018-2023 - Key Players are Cisco, IBM, Ericsson, and NTT Data Corp

The cloud managed services market is projected to witness the growth at a CAGR of 12.54% during the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$66.550 billion by 2023, increasing from US$32.757 billion in 2017.

Increasing adoption of managed services by SMEs, higher ICT spending, increasing adoption of big data analytics and need for companies to focus on their core business are the key factors driving the growth of cloud managed services market.

Other factors include burgeoning proliferation of mobile devices and adoption of BYOD policies in various organizations. Due its seamless benefits such as organization control, cost and energy efficiency, and improved reliability, cloud managed services are gaining traction.

Conversely, some of the major restraints of the market are concerns over privacy and security, high bandwidth cost and perception of cloud managed services resulting loss of control over the company's infrastructure.

APAC is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecasted period owing to rapid outsourcing IT related functions by enterprises across different industry verticals.

The competitive intelligence section of this report deals with major players in the market, their market shares, growth strategies, products, financials, and recent investments among others. Key industry players profiled as part of the report are Cisco, IBM, Ericsson, NTT Data Corporation along with others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process and Design

2.2. Research Assumptions



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.4. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis- Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. Cloud Managed Services Market Forecast by Service Type (US$ billion)

5.1. Cloud Enablement

5.2. Cloud Migration

5.3. Management and Optimisation

5.4. Security and Compliance



7. Cloud Managed Services Market Forecast by Enterprise Size (US$ billion)

7.1. Small

7.2. Medium

7.3. Large



8. Cloud Managed Services Market Forecast by End User Industry (US$ billion)

8.1. BFSI

8.2. Healthcare

8.3. Education

8.4. Government

8.5. Communication and Technology

8.6. Others



9. Cloud Managed Services Forecast Market by Geography (US$ billion)

9.1. North America

9.2. South America

9.3. Europe

9.4. Middle East and Africa

9.5. Asia Pacific



10. Competitive Intelligence

10.1. Investment Analysis

10.2. Recent Deals

10.3. Strategies of Key Players



11. Company Profiles

11.1. Cisco Systems

11.2. IBM Corporation

11.3. Ericsson

11.4. NTT Data Corporation

11.5. Accenture

11.6. Huawei Technologies

11.7. Alcatel-Lucent

11.8. HP

11.9. Fujitsu

11.10. NEC Corporation



