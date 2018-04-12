CloudEngage Announces New Audience Segmentation Products For Next Generation One-to-one Personalization

The first approach offered by this new capability empowers marketers to manually create segments based on easily configurable weighted averages. For example, if a visitor on an e-commerce website regularly spends 15% of their time viewing women's down jackets, this visitor's unique user profile will be tagged by the system and added to that segment. If the behavior changes, the automatic segmentation engine adjusts accordingly, keeping your on-site content relevant.



The next capability automatically generates audience segments based on search terms that brought visitors to a website. When visitors begin a product search through popular search engines and land on a retail website, the CloudEngage platform automatically tags that user profile with the search terms that got them there. This creates the opportunity to offer real-time, contextual incentives and precisely targeted campaigns that boost conversion rates with very little effort.



Whether a segment is created manually or automatically, this data can be used to optimize web experiences, making a site more relevant to shoppers when combined with the other personalization capabilities in the CloudEngage ecosystem.



"We've become unique in the space in that we've taken our prior targeting and content generation expertise and added an incredibly useful audience segmentation toolset," said Paul Wagner, CEO of CloudEngage. "We also know that a marketer's time is precious. There's nothing out there right now that is this capable, yet simple to use. Our partners can quickly deploy highly relevant content tied to visitor interests, prior engagement, location, weather, and more leveraging our built-in campaign creation engine."



When combined with the rest of the innovations in the CloudEngage toolbox, the new segmentation engine insures partners will never miss an opportunity to tailor better converting web experiences.



About CloudEngage

Powerful, scalable, and simple to use, CloudEngage (www.cloudengage.com) is an advanced personalization ecosystem that integrates in minutes with any CMS. CloudEngage empowers brands to give their customers a unique and tailored experience proven to increase web conversion. We power real-time relevance and context at every touchpoint.

