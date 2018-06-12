Cloudeo Signs LEWIS In Germany And North America

LEWIS will support cloudeo through the definition of a campaign narrative and messaging, strategy development, content creation and media relations. Through its Global Hub, specializing in managing multi-market campaigns and defining multi-market strategies, LEWIS will drive efficiencies and consistency.

Dr. Manfred Krischke, founder and CEO of cloudeo, commented: "We are very excited about this new collaboration. LEWIS convinced us they were the right partner to elevate our brand to the media through defining the best strategy to support our business and their relevant media connections and relationships."

"We love working for brands like cloudeo. They're innovative, visionary and bold. We look forward to positioning cloudeo as a disruptor in the geodata market. cloudeo adds to our existing portfolio of cloud, IoT and blockchain brands which we're very proud of," added Rafael Rahn, Senior Vice President Central & Eastern Europe at LEWIS.

About LEWIS

LEWIS is a global communications agency built to help and inspire brands to shape tomorrow. LEWIS provides full PR, marketing and digital services to drive tangible results for clients around the world. Its agile approach allows brands to adapt to market opportunities and win the war for relevance. Consistently named as one of the industry's fastest-growing agencies, LEWIS has 550 staff across 29 offices throughout Asia, Europe and North America.

