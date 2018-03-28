Cloudera Wins Multiple Awards for Cybersecurity Innovation and Leadership

Click to Tweet: Multiple industry accolades for @Cloudera #CISO @edygarcia and #Cybersecurity solution based on @ApacheSpot. Details here: http://bit.ly/2GymS6U

Cloudera was recognized in the following:

2018 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards; Cybersecurity Professional of the Year - North America : Eddie Garcia : Cloudera's Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Eddie Garcia was awarded Silver by this year's 2018 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for his focus on information security and privacy programs at Cloudera. Eddie leads Cloudera's Information Security Team, which was also named a finalist in the category for Cybersecurity Team of the Year by the 2018 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.

Infosecurity Products Guide 2018 Global Excellence Awards : Cloudera's cybersecurity solution , based on Apache Spot was recognized as a Silver winner in the Tomorrow's Technology Today category for encouraging open source cybersecurity solutions and community collaboration to build next-generation cybersecurity analytic capabilities. Apache Spot strengthens Cloudera's cybersecurity solution by delivering better visibility into security threats through advanced threat detection based on machine learning and advanced analytics.

2018 Cyber Defense Magazine InfoSec Awards : Cloudera's cybersecurity solution was named a finalist in the Open Source Security category for creating a fundamentally more holistic and future-proof approach to threat analysis for businesses. Winners will be announced on April 16, 2018 at RSA Conference.

2018 SC Awards Cloudera's cybersecurity solution was named finalist in Best Threat Intelligence Technology category. Winners will be announced on April 17, 2018 .

New cybersecurity risks arise as data centers become more easily accessible through an increased reliance on software over hardware for data storage, cloud usage increases, and more Internet of Things (IoT) devices are connected to the enterprise. Traditional cybersecurity systems are putting extreme economic and technological strains on organizations as they struggle to meet the scale required. At the same time, hackers are becoming more collaborative, doubling down on finding pervasive ways to infiltrate systems. Cloudera's cybersecurity solution, based on Apache Spot, enables a community approach to fighting cybercrime with anomaly detection, behavioral analytics, and comprehensive access to all enterprise data using Cloudera's modern platform.

"With the increasing severity and frequency of cyber attacks worldwide, now is the time to work together through open source initiatives to combat the rising threats emerging in our hyper-connected world," said Tom Reilly, chief executive officer at Cloudera. "This recognition emphasizes our commitment to delivering advanced cybersecurity solutions based on machine learning, analytics and open source technology. Working together, enterprises can improve defenses, reduce business risk, and keep data and technology secure against advanced cyber adversaries."

The Cybersecurity excellence award judges choose winners by selecting a group of finalists for each award category after nominations and voting periods ended. The finalists were determined based on the strength of the nomination through demonstrated leadership, excellence, and results in cybersecurity as well as popular votes and comments received from the cybersecurity community. The Cybersecurity Professional of the Year honors individuals that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security.

Infosecurity Products Guide selects winners of the 2018 Global Excellence Awards by consensus. Ratings are combined and averaged to create an overall score which determines a company's place among competitors. The Global Excellence Awards honor companies, individuals, and products that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security and cybersecurity.

