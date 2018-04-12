Clune Construction Continues Tradition Of Promoting From Within - Appoints SVPs And VPs

"Maintaining our commitment to promoting from within has allowed Clune to recognize the best talent in the industry. The collective success of these individuals and many others is an integral part of why we have grown into the company we are today," said Bill Abromitis, CEO of Clune Construction. "I would like to send a personal thanks and congratulations to all."

A culture of promoting from within has contributed to Clune's high placement nationally in numerous "Best Places to Work" rankings. Several Managing Directors and Officers started with the company as interns and the average length of time a Managing Director has been with the firm is 17 years. Additionally, 20 percent of Clune's employees have been with the company for more than 10 years.

SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT

Michael Amron – New York

Michael Amron has been promoted to Senior Vice President. Michael has worked in the New York real estate and construction market for 31 years and for the past 16 years has led business development for national general contractors.

Sean Clune – New York

Sean Clune has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Team Leader. Sean has more than 12 years of construction management experience and has played an integral role in the establishment and growth of Clune's New York office. He leads a large project team and has managed multiple projects of more than 100,000-square-feet for high-level clients in Manhattan. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Tulane University.

Brian Donahue – Chicago

Brian Donahue has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Team Leader. Brian has been with Clune for more than 10 years and has worked in construction management for 16 years. He has been an integral member of the Mission Critical Division that manages more than $200 million in volume. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Iowa State University.

Dave Sitkowski – Chicago

Dave Sitkowski has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Team Leader. Dave has worked in construction for 12 years and has managed the building of multiple large Mission Critical projects around the U.S. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Management from Purdue University.

Joe Van Oosbree – Chicago

Joe Van Oosbree has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Team Leader. Joe has worked at Clune for 14 years and heads up a group of project managers in the firm's Mission Critical Division. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from University of Wisconsin.

Adam Wojack – Chicago

Adam Wojack has been promoted to Senior Vice President. Adam oversees a team of superintendents in Clune's Chicago headquarters office. He has been with Clune for 12 years and has 16 years of construction management experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business from Eastern Illinois University.

VICE PRESIDENT

Mark Bach – San Francisco

Mark Bach has been promoted to Vice President, Project Executive. Mark brings 18 years of experience in construction in the San Francisco marketplace and has OSHA 10 and LEED AP certifications. He is responsible for running some of Clune's largest projects in the region and has completed projects for clients including high-profile law firms, large tech companies and Fortune 500 corporations.

Chris Nangano – New York

Chris Nangano has been promoted to Vice President. Chris has 12 years of overall construction experience and eight years of experience specializing in Mission Critical projects. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from Seton Hall University.

About Clune Construction Company

Clune Construction is a national general contractor with offices in Chicago; Los Angeles; New York; San Francisco, and Washington, DC. Today, they employ more than 500 employees and manage over $900 million in commercial and mission-critical projects annually. Clune Construction believes the hallmark of their success is grounded in their dedication to consistently delivering their clients' projects on time and under budget, with honesty, integrity, and a great deal of emphasis on client satisfaction. Learn more at www.clunegc.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clune-construction-continues-tradition-of-promoting-from-within---appoints-svps-and-vps-300629297.html

SOURCE Clune Construction Company

Related Links

http://www.clunegc.com

