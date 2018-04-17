Clutch Published New Rankings of Website and User Experience Designers in Cities Across the U.S.

WASHINGTON, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Clutch released its inaugural report on leading website and UX design companies in cities across the U.S.: Bridgeport, Charlotte, Orlando, Raleigh, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Omaha, St. Louis, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Sacramento and Columbus. Clutch is a B2B ratings and reviews firm and named these companies top-performers after evaluating their services offered, client feedback, work quality, and market presence.

Bridgeport: HUEMOR, Benjamin Marc, Active Web Group, Resonetrics, ProntoLogic, Mission Disrupt, QualDev Inc., Search Marketing Group, eStore Seller, SL Development, Quartus Technology

Charlotte: Peaktwo, CAKE Websites & More, Kudzu Brands, Knowmad Digital Marketing, Scarlett's Web, Inc., Waypost Marketing, Designli, KIT, G2 Marketing Inc., Flynaut LLC

Orlando: Designzillas, DigitalUs, Buildrr, Chatter Buzz Media, TC Interactive Group, Laughing Samuri, Rank Executives, PNC Solutions, Conectar Agency

Raleigh: iCiDIGITAL, TheeDesign, CMS Website Services, LLC, Dreamten, Pathos Ethos, Chariot Creative, Fountain City, Inc., wEquipuSEO

Cleveland: LyntonWeb, Lead to Conversion, OuterBox, Kuno Creative, Stream 9, The Story Web Design & Marketing, Dallas Riffle Media

Cincinnati: Sparkbox, FUSIONWRX

Omaha: Little Guy Design, Evol Empire Creative, ShineForth

St. Louis: Matchbox Design Group, Engage Software, Roundedcube, Seafoam Media, Lyft SEO, Spry Digital, Adxotic Internet Marketing Services, Victory Enterprises

Las Vegas: IdeaWork Studios, BRAINTRUST, Outline2Design, 1 Source Media Group, On The Maps, Doctor Multimedia, Innvio, Strategies 360

Phoenix: Pyxl, My Favorite Web Designs, Skyhook Interactive, eCreations, Resound, Nuanced Media, Avenue 25, Tension Design, Avintiv Media, Fyresite, Miss Details Design, Phoenix Online Media, Majestic Warrior, Dreamztech USA LLC, Propelur

Salt Lake City: Spigot Design, Boostability, Be Locally SEO, modern8, niftic agency, Foxtail, Marketing, Oozle Media, Fluid Advertising, SEO Werkz, Connect 4 Web Design, Strategies 360, Performance Driven Marketing

Sacramento: Digital Deployment, Websauce Studio, Palmer Ad Agency, Dangerous Cat Productions, Creativedash, MediaSmack, Black Antelope

Colorado Springs: Monarch Digital, Infront Webworks, Cymax Media

Orlando: Camber Creative, BOLD! Technologies, ElephantMark LLC, Appiskey

Cincinnati: Sparkbox, Atomic Robot

"In today's digital marketplace, small mom and pop shops and local businesses still need to invest in their online presence," said Katie Wonders, business analyst at Clutch. "When these business owners in smaller U.S. cities are trying to establish their brand, it's crucial for them to have a digital footprint."

The companies were selected based on Clutch's research methodology, which uses quantitative and qualitative criteria to evaluate each company's technical certifications, experience, and market presence. Clutch analysts also interview each company's past clients to learn how they approach challenges, develop strategies, and execute customized campaigns and projects.

Clutch's research in development and IT services is ongoing. Interested companies are encouraged to apply to get listed for inclusion in future reports.

Results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrices on April 16, 2018. These rankings may change daily and currently may not be reflected on Clutch's website.

A B2B research, ratings, and reviews firm in the heart of Washington, DC, Clutch connects small and medium businesses with the best-fit agencies, software, or consultants they need to tackle business challenges together and with confidence. Clutch's methodology compares business service providers and software in a specific market based on verified client reviews, services offered, work quality, and market presence.

