CM Counsel Welcomes Psychiatrist Dr. Daniel B. Kravitz to its Pennsylvania Outpatient Behavioral Health Group

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CM Counsel, a leading outpatient behavioral health practice with offices throughout the Greater Philadelphia market, has expanded is staff and deepened its expertise with the addition of psychiatrist Daniel B. Kravitz, MD. Dr. Kravitz is licensed and certified as a medical physician and surgeon and board certified in psychiatry. He will provide psychiatric evaluation and medication management to CM Counsel patients at their Plymouth Meeting offices.

Dr. Kravitz comes to CM Counsel after practicing at Lancaster Behavioral Health Hospital in Lancaster PA, serving adult patients with a focus on trauma-based issues in the hospital's inpatient unit. Before this, he provided inpatient and outpatient care and consultations at Lancaster General in Lancaster PA. Prior to Lancaster General, Dr. Kravitz treated outpatients at Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster PA and at Wellspan Behavioral Health in York PA and treated adults and adolescents in a private practice in Lancaster.

"Doctor Kravitz is known and respected in the Pennsylvania medical community and we welcome him to the CM Counsel team," said Rachel Bennett, Vice President of Operations at CM Counsel. "The stresses created by the COVID-19 pandemic have greatly increased the need for counseling and medication management services, and Dr. Kravitz's expertise will be invaluable for our patients."

CM Counsel is a well-established healthcare provider with counseling centers in Exton, Plymouth Meeting and King of Prussia, cities west and northwest of Philadelphia. Dr. Kravitz joins a team of more than forty practitioners, including adult and child boarded psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, licensed professional counselors, licensed clinical social workers, psychologists, and marriage and family therapists. CM Counsel's physicians provide psychiatric evaluations and medication management and therapists conduct counseling for individuals, children and adolescents, families, and couples. The providers at CM Counsel have continued to deliver vital services using a HIPAA-compliant telehealth platform that complies with social distancing requirements.

Dr. Kravitz is currently affiliated as courtesy staff with Lancaster General in Lancaster PA. Prior affiliations include active staff status with Lancaster General and its Behavioral Health unit and York Hospital in York PA; consulting staff at Reading Hospital in Reading PA; and courtesy staff at St. Joseph's Hospital in Lancaster PA.

Dr. Kravitz is a leading educator in the field, serving as Teaching Director for Temple medical students at Lancaster Behavioral Health Hospital, teaching family practice residents at Lancaster General in Lancaster PA, and developing and directing a teaching program for Drexel medical students at York Hospital, during which time he was elected Teacher of the Year.

Dr. Kravitz is also a respected medical writer, authoring a residency study, "Curative Factors in Inpatient Group Therapy"; a case study, "Methylphenidate in a Depressed Patient with Arenal Failure"; and "Parental Perspective on Sports", in the Reading Eagle News. He is co-author with Dr. George Simpson of psychiatry studies for a number of professional psychiatric journal publications.

Daniel B. Kravitz began his career by graduating magna cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania and earning a Doctor of Medicine in Psychology degree from Jefferson Medical College. He interned at Abington Memorial Hospital and completed his residency rotations at the Medical College of Pennsylvania's Psychiatric Institute. His early training included inpatient, outpatient, and emergency room psychiatry and behavior therapy, including adult, child, family and group therapy and medication management.

Dr. Kravitz enjoys sports, particularly golf, reading and writing, and playing with his golden retrievers.

