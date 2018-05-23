CMCA Expands Lending Options

MONTREAL, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Popular small business lender, Canadian Merchant Cash Advance has announced plans to expand their lending options so as to service a wider range of businesses. CMCA is a well-established lending company that can provide small- to medium-sized businesses with the cash they need to make necessary repairs, updates, expansions, and more.

CMCA

The company, which was founded in 2015, brings together a highly professional staff of lending professionals that bring together combined decades of experience in the financial sector. They offer a variety of types of loans to be used for any number of projects, at terms that are fair and affordable. This recent announcement is part of the company's push to expand their lending to more businesses and to provide enhanced one-on-one support to all clients so as to better serve their varied needs.

The focus of the company is on honest and fair lending practices and can help small- to medium-sized business access as much as $50,000 in liquid capital, allowing them to expand their business, grow their offerings, and market their efforts. "This relationship allows business owners a hassle-free way to obtain the cash they need for what they need, without worry that they will be in debt for a decade trying to pay off a loan,"Michael Wilson, CMCA's Finance Manager.

The highly experienced and well-trained staff at CMCA have a diverse background in both finance and the detailed running of daily business operations for a small business owner. This combination of experience allows them to provide the best service and to help their clients to obtain the type of financing they need, at terms they can manage.

CMCA is an up-and-coming lending institution known for providing individualized and tailored services to each and every customer, helping them access the capital they need at prices they can afford. The efforts to expand the business, CMCA is positioning itself to be the industry leader of this field in the future, showing the success that can be gleaned with fair lending and services that put the customers wants, needs, and concerns first.

