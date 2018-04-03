CME Group Reaches Highest-Ever Quarterly Average Daily Volume of 22.2 Million Contracts for First-Quarter 2018

During 2018 to date, there were 36 trading days with volume above 20 million contracts. This compares with 34 trading days above 20 million contracts throughout the entire year in 2017. CME Group March 2018 ADV reached 20.8 million contracts, up 23 percent from March 2017. Open interest at the end of March was 126 million contracts, an increase of 10 percent from the end of March 2017, and up 17 percent from year-end 2017.

Equity Index volume averaged a record 4.1 million contracts per day in first-quarter 2018, up 48 percent from first-quarter 2017. Highlights include:

Record Equity Index options ADV, up 51 percent to 1.1 million contracts, including 29 percent growth in E-mini S&P 500 Weekly options and 73 percent growth in E-mini S&P 500 End-of-Month (EOM) options

Record E-mini Dow futures ADV, up 99 percent to 282,000 contracts

E-mini S&P 500 futures and options ADV grew 31 percent to 3 million contracts

E-mini NASDAQ 100 futures and options ADV grew 131 percent to 495,000 contracts

E-mini Russell 2000 futures and options averaged 189,000 contracts per day in March 2018 , up from an average 162,000 contracts during February 2018

, up from an average 162,000 contracts during Monday and Wednesday Weekly S&P 500 options traded an average 126,000 contracts per day in first-quarter 2018, up from an average 73,000 contracts per day in fourth-quarter 2017

Metals volume averaged a record 713,000 contracts per day in first-quarter 2018, up 39 percent from first-quarter 2017. Highlights include:

Record Gold futures ADV, up 43 percent to 382,000 contracts

Copper futures and options ADV increased 44 percent to 137,000 contracts

Silver futures and options ADV rose 34 percent to 109,000 contracts

Copper options open interest reached record 21,000 contracts on March 23, 2018

Interest Rate volume averaged a record 11.9 million contracts per day in first-quarter 2018, up 30 percent from first-quarter 2017. Highlights include:

Record Eurodollar futures ADV, up 31 percent to 4.1 million contracts

Record daily open interest for Eurodollar futures of more than 17.8 million on March 15, 2018

Record Interest Rate options ADV, up 29 percent to 3.1 million contracts

Record 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV, up 24 percent to 1.9 million contracts

Record 5-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV, up 25 percent to 1.2 million contracts

Record 2-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV, up 61 percent to 610,000 contracts

Record Ultra 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV, up 99 percent to 206,000 contracts

Record Ultra Bond futures ADV, up 45 percent to 189,000 contracts

Electronic Eurodollar options ADV grew 46 percent to 631,000 contracts

Fed Fund futures ADV rose 12 percent to 283,000 contracts

Agricultural volume averaged 1.6 million contracts per day in first-quarter 2018, up 26 percent from first-quarter 2017. Highlights include:

Record Hard Red Winter Wheat futures ADV, up 68 percent to 74,000 contracts

Grain and Oilseed futures and options ADV increased 28 percent to 1.4 million contracts

Corn futures ADV increased 30 percent to 427,000 contracts

Ten record daily open interest days for Corn futures, surpassing 1.8 million contracts open interest on March 16

Electronic Agricultural options ADV increased 28 percent to 205,000 contracts

Foreign Exchange volume averaged a record 1.1 million contracts per day in first-quarter 2018, up 23 percent from first-quarter 2017. Highlights include:

Euro FX futures and options ADV grew 32 percent to 330,000 contracts

British pound futures and options ADV increased 18 percent to 156,000 contracts

Australian dollar futures and options ADV grew 38 percent to 133,000 contracts

Energy volume averaged a record 2.8 million contracts per day in first-quarter 2018, up 10 percent from first-quarter 2017. Highlights include:

Record Heating Oil futures ADV, up 21 percent to 198,000 contracts

WTI Crude Oil futures and options ADV grew 16 percent to 1.5 million contracts, including 18 percent growth for WTI futures ADV of 1.3 million contracts

Henry Hub Natural Gas futures and options ADV increased 11 percent to 664,000 contracts

Energy options ADV grew 6 percent to a record 351,000 contracts

Footnote: To see CME Group daily over-the-counter (OTC) notional cleared volumes and open interest, monthly OTC notional cleared volumes and monthly total trade count, go to http://www.cmegroup.com/education/cme-volume-oi-records.html

QUARTERLY AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME (ADV)

Total Exchange ADV (in thousands)



1Q 2018 1Q 2017

Trading Days 61 62









PRODUCT LINE 1Q 2018 1Q 2017 Percent Change Interest Rates 11,948 9,169 29% Equity Indexes 4,096 2,766 47% Foreign Exchange (FX) 1,100 894 23% Energy 2,754 2,496 10% Agricultural Commodities 1,593 1,261 27% Metals 713 512 39% Total 22,204 17,098 29%







VENUE 1Q 2018 1Q 2017 Percent Change Open outcry 1,556 1,362 14% CME Globex 19,796 14,947 32% Privately negotiated 851 789 8%

























MONTHLY AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME (ADV)

Total Exchange ADV (in thousands)



Mar 2018 Mar 2017

Trading Days 21 23









PRODUCT LINE Mar 2018 Mar 2017 Percent Change Interest Rates 10,713 8,702 23% Equity Indexes 4,410 3,189 38% Foreign Exchange (FX) 1,120 978 15% Energy 2,352 2,465 -5% Agricultural Commodities 1,546 1,113 39% Metals 683 491 39% Total 20,824 16,937 23%







VENUE Mar 2018 Mar 2017 Percent Change Open outcry 1,395 1,384 1% CME Globex 18,710 14,778 27% Privately negotiated 719 775 -7%







ROLLING THREE-MONTH AVERAGES

Average Daily Volume (In thousands)





3-Month Period Ending PRODUCT LINE Mar-18 Feb-18 Jan-18 Dec-17 Interest Rates 11,948 10,699 8,673 7,970 Equity Indexes 4,096 3,608 2,911 2,632 Foreign Exchange (FX) 1,100 1,069 1,011 941 Energy 2,754 2,771 2,732 2,489 Agricultural Commodities 1,593 1,446 1,315 1,278 Metals 713 662 684 616 Total 22,204 20,254 17,326 15,925









VENUE Mar-18 Feb-18 Jan-18 Dec-17 Open outcry 1,556 1,412 1,127 1,066 Electronic 19,796 18,032 15,509 14,265 Privately negotiated 851 810 690 594







Average Rate Per Contract (In dollars)





3-Month Period Ending PRODUCT LINE Feb-18 Jan-18 Dec-17 Nov-17 Interest Rates 0.476 0.471 0.467 0.464 Equity Indexes 0.796 0.785 0.768 0.736 Foreign Exchange (FX) 0.766 0.789 0.785 0.784 Energy 1.137 1.120 1.133 1.114 Agricultural Commodities 1.246 1.255 1.251 1.254 Metals 1.362 1.333 1.315 1.299 Total 0.723 0.738 0.736 0.723











CME-G

