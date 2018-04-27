Coastline Community College Hosts CYBERPATRIOT COMPETITION

This Saturday, in a room filled with computers, budding computer geniuses will put their talents to the test. These kids will be combing through software to find hidden glitches and cyber vulnerabilities. They will be challenged to problem-solve their way through every kind of technical anomalie imaginable. Each individual will battle to solve complex problems that can adversely affect a computer network.

The purpose? To encourage critical thinking through hands-on experiential learning. To train up the next generation to grapple with the world's worst computer crimes.

This unique educational competition is designed to mimic the real world's on-the-job learning-by-doing. This push and pull of collaborating and competing is happening at Coastline Community College campus in Garden Grove this Saturday.

The serious purpose of these competitions is to give students a taste of the future. To show them how they can become the next generation of cyber sleuths. To determine if these kids can demonstrate the use of innovative problem solving to protect and safeguard the secrets of government and business.

Students from schools throughout Orange County have been invited to compete in a prestigious cyber security program called CyberPatriot under the umbrella of the Orange County Mayors Cyber Cup academic challenge. Local high schoolers compete with teams from across California.

Who: The event is sponsored by the Southern California Cybersecurity Community College Contsortium – one of nine Air Force Association Centers of Excellence. The consortium includes Cerritos College, Coastline Community College, Cypress College, El Camino College, Fullerton College, Irvine Valley College, and Long Beach City College.

What: A one-day competition run by the CyberPatriot organization for student teams affiliated with one of nine Centers of Excellence in the US.

Students compete for up to six hours straight to secure virtual computers networks and fix cyber security vulnerabilities.

At the same time, the Orange County Mayors Cup hosts eight Orange County teams competing with Inland Empire and Sacramento teams. Winners progress to statewide competition in the Governor's Cup Cyber Challenge.

When: Saturday April 28, 2018 9 AM to 5 PM.

Where: Coastline Community College Campus, 12901 Euclid St, Garden Grove. Awards in Room 315. Competition in two adjacent classrooms. Parking: behind building off Acacia Parkway.

Who: Students from Fountain Valley, Westminister, Fullerton and Placentia. City officials invited to attend. Center for Excellence officials, teachers, and mentors in attendance.

Please Note: Interviews in English and Spanish available.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coastline-community-college-hosts-cyberpatriot-competition-300638117.html

SOURCE Coastline Community College