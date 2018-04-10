Cobalt 27 Announces Participation in Upcoming Battery Metals Conferences

Metal Events' Lithium, Graphite & Cobalt Forum: Development & Growth

Justin Cochrane , President and COO, will be presenting at 4:00 pm EDT on "Cobalt 27 - Cobalt streams and physical inventory", as part of Metal Events' Lithium, Graphite & Cobalt Forum: Development and Growth , to be held Tuesday April 17, 2018 , in Montréal, PQ.





, President and COO, will be presenting at 4:00 pm EDT on "Cobalt 27 - Cobalt streams and physical inventory", as part of Metal Events' , to be held , in Montréal, PQ. Metal Bulletin Battery Metals 2018

Anthony Milewski , Chairman and CEO, will be participating on the panel "Examining the cobalt supply chain, importance of oversight and incentive price curves", at 11:15 am CST on Thursday April 19, as part of Metal Bulletin's Battery Metals 2018, to be held April 17-19, 2018 , in Shanghai, China .

About Cobalt 27 Capital Corp.

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. is a minerals company that offers direct exposure to cobalt, an integral element in key technologies of the electric vehicle and battery energy storage markets. The Company owns over 2,980 Mt of physical cobalt and manages a portfolio of eight cobalt royalties. The Company intends to continue investing in a cobalt-focused portfolio of streams, royalties and direct interests in mineral properties containing cobalt, while potentially adding to its cobalt physical holdings when opportunities arise.

For further information please visit the Company website at www.co27.com or contact:

Betty Joy LeBlanc, BA, MBA

Director, Corporate Communications

+1-604-828-0999

info@co27.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cobalt-27-announces-participation-in-upcoming-battery-metals-conferences-300626974.html

SOURCE Cobalt 27 Capital Corp

Related Links

www.co27.com

