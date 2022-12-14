COBIT (Control Objectives for Information Technologies) Compliance Tool Kit, Guide and Templates

Dec 14, 2022, 11:00 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COBIT Compliance Tool Kit" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
COBIT Compliance Toolkit contains all of the tools that are needed to meet COBIT requirements.
COBIT Requirements and Strategic Tools - COBIT is an IT governance framework and supporting toolset that allows managers to bridge the gap between control requirements, technical issues and business risks.
COBIT is a set of best practices for information management. It provides managers, auditors, and IT users with a set of measures, processes and best practices to assist them in maximizing the benefits derived through the use of IT and developing appropriate governance and control.
The first step in the process is the creation of an IT Infrastructure that supports best practices processes. These are all addressed in Janco's IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template. A further expansion of that infrastructure is supported by the Cobit Compliance Toolkit.
The kit includes:
- Compliance Management White Paper -- R-00201
- Record Management Retention and Destruction Policy -- R-00188
- IT Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template -- R-00156
- Disaster Recovery Business Continuity Template -- P-SP010
- Practical Guide for IT Outsourcing -- P-SP121
- Service Level Agreement Policy Template with Sample Metrics -- P-00872
- Metrics for the Internet, Information Technology, and Service Management -- P-SP008
- IT Service Management (ITSM) Service Oriented Architecture (SOA) -- R-00108
- Internet and Information Technology Position Descriptions HandiGuide -- P-00880
- Security Policies and Procedures -- P-SP111
- Security Audit Program -- R-00182
- Business and IT Impact Questionnaire -- P-SP119
- IT Salary Survey -- R-00554
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dgwqc6
