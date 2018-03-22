Cobra Electronics to Showcase New DASH Series Dash Cams / Host NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace at Mid-America Truck Show 2018

In addition, Cobra will be hosting Darrell 'Bubba' Wallace, Jr. driver of No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Richard Petty Motorsports in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series on Friday, March 23rd from 2 to 4 p.m. in booth #40464. Bubba will be in attendance to sign autographs and to take pictures with fans.

The new DASH Series models feature an ultra-wide 160° lens to record 1296P Super HD video and footage is optimized to minimize glare, offer crystal clear visibility of license plates, and provide unparalleled night time recording. These models are loaded with features including loop recording, G-Sensor accident protection, advanced parking mode, auto date/time, and lane departure and collision warning systems. Extreme Temp Protection utilizes a super capacitor to reliably function in even in the harshest conditions. These next generation of Drive HD Dash Cams are the most technology packed, user friendly, and reliable dash cams yet.

The DASH 2308 is an iRadar® enhanced model that adds smartphone connectivity to integrate with the Cobra iRadar app. This connected, patent pending technology provides alerts to upcoming speed and red-light cameras, live police locations and caution areas. With over 3 million downloads, these alert locations are continuously updated in real time by other Cobra iRadar users on the road.

In addition to iRadar integration, the DASH 2308 pulls location and speed data from the smartphone and embeds it into the video file on the dash cam. Date, time, and time zone information are automatically pulled from the phone to the dash cam so that video timestamps are always accurate. This is especially useful for long road trips or when crossing into new time zones.

Also, on display will be the 29 LX MAX, the industry's first Smart CB Radio. This connected CB radio allows drivers to receive real-time live police alerts from other drivers through the Cobra iRadar app. It also gives drivers a legal way to communicate safely and easily on their smartphone with this Patented CB Radio with Bluetooth® Wireless Technology.

About Cobra Electronics

Cobra Electronics is a major brand of Cedar Electronics, a leading global supplier of marine, mobile and consumer products. Cedar Electronics possesses a strong brand portfolio including Cobra Electronics, ESCORT Radar and Snooper. Leveraging its leadership position in the radar detector and Citizens Band radio categories, Cobra Electronics has aggressively grown both domestically and internationally with an ever-expanding family of automotive products that include dash cams, power inverters, portable jump starters, and more. Cobra Electronics has sales and marketing operations in North America, South America, Europe and China. To learn more please visit www.cobra.com.

Media Contacts:

Chris Kooistra

Cedar Electronics

Cobra Electronics | Escort Inc.

(773) 972-0691

ckooistra@cedarelectronics.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cobra-electronics-to-showcase-new-dash-series-dash-cams--host-nascar-driver-bubba-wallace-at-mid-america-truck-show-2018-300617836.html

SOURCE Cobra Electronics

Related Links

http://www.cobra.com

