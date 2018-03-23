CodeRED from OnSolve to Host Webinar on the ROI of Mass Notification During Tornado Emergencies

So far this year, communities in Texas, Alabama, Arkansas and many other regions have experienced tornado emergencies that have wreaked significant damage. Although the peak season for tornadoes typically begins around March, these weather events can happen anytime and anywhere. Real-time notifications enable organizations to reach their various audiences with critical communications such as evacuation notices, situational updates and additional safety instructions. It is up to organizations to train and implement emergency response plans to proactively ensure the safety of internal publics, and mass notification systems have become a key component of these plans.

This webinar will be hosted by Elizabeth Turick, program manager at OnSolve, and Troy Harper, general manager, government, at OnSolve. They will also be joined by Don Hall, CEM, government solutions director for OnSolve and Doug Bryson, emergency management coordinator for Spartanburg County, SC. Critical emergency response topics will be discussed, including:

Crucial roles and team activations needed for tornado response

How to activate teams effectively with notification

Marketing your communication strategies

Getting true ROI from your mass notifications

And much more!

Webinar Details

Date: Thursday, March 29, 2018 Time: 2 p.m. EDT Title: Tornado Emergencies - Get the ROI You Need From Mass Notification Registration: Click here to register and receive a copy of the webinar recording

The safety of residents and staff is a top priority, and minimizing losses and downtime with a strong communication plan is a critical component to ensure that safety.

With a solution for organizations of every size and scope, OnSolve received the prestigious Business Continuity Institute (BCI) Continuity Resilience Innovation 2017 Award. For additional information on how OnSolve can enhance your agency's continuity plans, visit https://www.onsolve.com/.

About OnSolve

OnSolve is a leading global provider of SaaS-based critical communication solutions for enterprise, SMB, and government customers. The company's cloud-based software communications platform provides seamless and easy-to-deploy solutions for the exchange of critical information among organizations, their people, devices and external entities with use cases designed to save lives, enhance revenue and reduce costs. The MIR3 solution from OnSolve is the most complete solution available for large enterprises and federal agencies seeking to manage critical events or natural disasters effective through the transmission of critical information and instructions. The company's CodeRED™ solution provides high-speed notification services capable of reaching millions of people in minutes and has applied its mission critical capabilities to government, commercial, healthcare and other end markets. More information can be found on the company's website at www.onsolve.com.

