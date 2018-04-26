Codewise Named One of 50 Most Valuable Brands of 2018 by The Silicon Review

Published annually by The Silicon Review magazine, the list of the 50 Most Valuable Brands includes high-growth companies that are changing the technology industry by introducing breakthrough products and services. Ranked 14th on the list, Codewise is the technology pioneer that developed the first AI-powered ad exchange, DSP, and online ad measurement and optimization platforms available to digital marketers today. Because of the exponentially growing popularity of its products around the world, Codewise was named among the fastest-growing companies in Europe by the Financial Times in 2017 and 2018.

"I am excited to see that Codewise has been recognized as one of the most valuable brands of 2018 by The Silicon Review magazine. Our team's relentless efforts to develop industry-leading ad exchange, measurement, and optimization platforms enabled us to become one of the fastest-growing technology companies in Europe and globally, and I am proud to see that this fact is now being acknowledged by influential publications around the world. Every member of the Codewise team contributed to this remarkable achievement, and we will continue to innovate and develop groundbreaking products and technologies to achieve even greater heights in the near future," said Robert Gryn, CEO and owner of Codewise.

"Being recognized by the Financial Times among the FT 1000 fastest growing companies in Europe in both 2017 and 2018 and now as one of the most valuable brands of 2018 by The Silicon Review demonstrates once again that growing profitably by 16,900 percent since our first year of operations, and by an average of 290 percent annually, is not a coincidence but the outcome of reverse engineering the entire company around the needs of our customers. Our team leverages constant customer input to drive unabated product innovation and customer success excellence, ensuring a tight match between clients' expectations and product values. Our unconditional dedication to this blueprint naturally leads to customer adoption and satisfaction and results in exponential revenue growth," said Dr. John Malatesta, President and Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer at Codewise.

The full profile of Codewise as one of the 50 Most Valuable Brands of The Year 2018 published by The Silicon Review can be found at http://thesiliconreview.com/magazines/the-place-where-talented-people-thrive-and-produce-great-products-codewise.

About Codewise

Codewise is a place where talent thrives. Since 2011 it has provided a collaborative environment that fosters creative solutions and growth, enabling it to build its flagship advertising technology platforms: Zeropark, a performance traffic exchange, and Voluum, the market-leading campaign tracker with an integrated native advertising Demand-Side Platform. Codewise is an entirely self-funded, venture-building company, headquartered in Krakow, Poland, with offices in London and Santa Monica. The company employs over 200 talented individuals and supports customers in 190 countries worldwide. www.codewise.com

About Voluum

Voluum is a full-stack marketing platform for all your performance analytics, tracking, optimization and media buying. The suite consists of the Voluum Tracker, the trusted leader in cross-screen performance tracking, and the integrated Voluum DSP, a next-generation native advertising Demand-Side Platform. Voluum is the go-to tool for optimizing and scaling your campaigns, featuring anti-fraud filtering, whitelisting and an outstanding reporting speed. Powered by a powerful proprietary database, since September 2014, Voluum has served thousands of SaaS customers in over 190 countries worldwide. www.voluum.com

About Zeropark

Zeropark is a performance traffic exchange connecting the advertisers, affiliates and media buying teams with high performance traffic sources, in Real-Time. It offers hand-picked traffic from parked domain redirects, Mobile App and Premium Pop. It features robust targeting options and powerful optimization tools bolstered by machine learning mechanisms, all in a user-friendly interface. Zeropark serves 150 million ad views every day. www.zeropark.com

