Cognistix announces new Fraud Detection functionality

The new functionality is part of an Employee Metrics module that supports multiple levels of employee ratings as well as reporting on skip trends, availability, incomplete work and other relevant items. Field Managers can be granted access to this information to inform their scheduling decisions, and the Cognistix Auto-Scheduler will take this information into account when creating employee schedules. Employee fraud is a major issue within the Retail industry and Cognistix is committed to giving customers the tools they need to detect and deter improper employee behavior.

Cognistix is designed from the ground up to handle the challenges of an itinerant workforce and has been battle-tested with over 38 Million assignments processed during this decade alone. Users include Advantage Solutions, IN Marketing Services, The Sunflower Group, Creative Channel Services and MarketStar.

