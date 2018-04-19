Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions

Bolder Healthcare Solutions expands Cognizant's range of digital healthcare solutions, enabling it to better address the large provider segment of the U.S. healthcare market. Kentucky-based Bolder Healthcare Solutions provides RCM solutions for hospitals, hospital outpatient departments, physician practices, and other specialty care providers. RCM software and processes integrate and automate healthcare administrative and medical data to ensure benefit eligibility and accurate billing and collections, greatly reducing the time between delivery of service to payment received.

"The addition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions to the Cognizant portfolio enables us to offer more services to a broader range of healthcare providers and equip them with a digital foundation for outcome based models and greater efficiency," said Kaushik Bhaumik, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Healthcare at Cognizant. "Bolder Healthcare Solutions' impressive capabilities, processes and experts provide the specialized RCM approach care providers need to enhance their financial performance, ensure regulatory compliance and increase focus on quality of patient care."

