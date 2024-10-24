CoinEx Expands Global Reach with Italian and Polish Language Launches

HONG KONG, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinEx, a global cryptocurrency exchange dedicated to putting users first, will officially launch its Italian and Polish language platforms on October 24. This strategic step underscores CoinEx's commitment to expanding its presence in these fast-growing markets, offering a secure trading environment, a wide variety of cryptocurrencies, rapid coin listings, and a diverse range of trading tools to meet user needs.

Both Italy and Poland hold immense growth potential in the cryptocurrency space. Italian and Polish users are increasingly seeking platforms that provide accessibility, reliability, and strong community engagement. In response, CoinEx will focus on building local communities, strengthening partnerships, and participating in key events to deepen its local footprint in both countries.

In Poland, CoinEx has already made its mark as a golden sponsor of Cryptosphere and through participation in Web3 Student Expo x PlanetaNFT. CoinEx is also preparing for its 7th-anniversary meetup in Warsaw. In Italy, CoinEx will run engaging activities on Telegram and other social media channels to keep users connected and rewarded. Italian and Polish users will also enjoy exclusive benefits, including social media campaigns, newcomer promotions, trading competitions, and special events on CoinEx Brand Day.

Additionally, the Italian and Polish websites will feature CoinEx Insight for market analysis and CoinEx Academy for crypto market education. Official Italian and Polish websites will offer localized support, urging users to connect via social media and Telegram.

Official Website in Poland: https://www.coinex.com/pl

Official Website in Italy: https://www.coinex.com/it

Polish Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coinexpolska

Polish X: https://x.com/CoinExPolska

Polish Telegram: https://t.me/CoinEx_Polska

Italian Telegram: https://t.me/coinex_italian

Italian X: https://x.com/CoinEx_Italian

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange committed to making trading easier. The platform provides a range of services, including spot and futures trading, margin trading, swaps, automated market makers (AMM), and financial management services for over 10 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Since its establishment, CoinEx has steadfastly adhered to a "user-first" service principle. With the sincere intention of nurturing an equitable, respectful, and secure crypto trading environment, CoinEx enables individuals with varying levels of experience to effortlessly access the world of cryptocurrency by offering easy-to-use products.

