CoinEx Launches BitHK to Provide Crypto Trading Services for Hong Kong Users

29 May, 2023

HONG KONG, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinEx, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges, today announced the official launch of BitHK, a professional crypto trading platform that caters specifically to users in Hong Kong.

According to Guidelines for Virtual Asset Trading Platform Operators, BitHK will submit its license application as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) to the SFC on June 1, the effective date of the Guidelines.

The CoinEx team is comprised of experts from world-class companies in the Internet and finance industries, including pioneering crypto professionals and investors with extensive experience in technology R&D and global operations. BitHK will continue to utilize CoinEx's independently developed high-speed trade matching engine, which enables efficient crypto transactions and seamless trading experiences. Users can now engage in spot trading and store crypto assets on the platform, which is currently available in both Traditional Chinese and English.

"BitHK is constantly improving and plans to introduce P2P crypto trading on top of spot trading to support both HKD deposits and withdrawals. As an integral part of Hong Kong's financial services industry, BitHK has an obligation to uphold the city's image as an internationally recognized 'inclusive and open' financial hub. We will strictly follow the Code of Conduct for Cryptocurrency Exchanges recently released by the SFC and the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing (Amendment) Bill 2022. We are dedicated to delivering compliant, fair, and professional services while safeguarding our investors' assets. Our goal is to establish a secure and reliable crypto trading environment for Hong Kong users," said Haipo Yang, CEO of CoinEx.

Established in 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange committed to making trading easier. The platform provides a range of services, including spot and margin trading, futures, swaps, automated market maker (AMM), and financial management services for over 5 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Founded with the initial intention of creating an equal and respectful cryptocurrency environment, CoinEx is dedicated to dismantling traditional finance barriers by offering easy-to-use products and services to make crypto trading accessible for everyone. 

