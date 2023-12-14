CoinEx World Tour: Celebrating 6 Years of Global Success

News provided by

CoinEx Global Limited

14 Dec, 2023, 08:35 ET

HONG KONG, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As December unfolds, CoinEx, a prominent global cryptocurrency exchange, joyously marks its 6th anniversary. Throughout its journey, of resilience, progress, and dedication to providing an exceptional trading experience worldwide.

Throughout the highs and lows of the cryptocurrency landscape, CoinEx emerged stronger by embracing user feedback and continuously refining its platform. Now, as it celebrates six years, CoinEx anticipates celebrating with its community while setting ambitious goals for the future.

Putting Users First Fuels CoinEx's Success:

At the core of CoinEx's achievements lies a commitment to prioritizing user needs and preferences. This user-centric philosophy permeates the platform, from intuitive design to transparent operations and responsive customer service.

By proactively addressing user pain points and regularly seeking input from the community, CoinEx has successfully elevated the overall user experience. This commitment to putting users first has been instrumental in CoinEx's sustained success over the past six years.

Crypto Bear in 2023: CoinEx Focuses on User Experience and Product Offering Enhancements

Despite challenges in the crypto market during 2023, CoinEx remained dedicated to enhancing user experience and introducing new features. The launch of the CoinEx Broker Program and CoinEx Creator Program exemplifies the platform's commitment to supporting diverse business communities.

Throughout the year, CoinEx continued to upgrade its products and services, introducing features such as the Pyramiding Auto-Settlement in February, Strategic Trading and Spot Grid in March, ST (Special Treatment) rules in August, Crypto Loans in October, and a new feature in perpetuals trading - Futures Opening Take-Profit and Stop-Loss (TP/SL) in November.

Give Back to the CoinEx Community & Beyond:

To express gratitude to its users, CoinEx initiated a global tour with events across various regions, including Asia, Europe, and Africa. These celebrations provide an opportunity for direct interaction with the communities that have fueled CoinEx's growth.

In India, specifically at the Trichy Redfox Hotel, the CoinEx team will host a 6th-anniversary event on December 16 from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm IST. Attendees can participate in games, receive gifts, engage with the CoinEx team, and witness product demonstrations. These events not only strengthen the bond between CoinEx and its users but also gather valuable insights into user needs and preferences.

As the 6th-anniversary tour unfolds, CoinEx expresses appreciation for its global community, reflecting on past accomplishments and aligning with a forward-focused approach. Join in the celebration of achievements and stay prepared for the promising future CoinEx envisions!

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange committed to making trading easier. The platform provides a range of services, including spot and margin trading, futures, swaps, automated market maker (AMM), and financial management services for over 5 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Since its establishment, CoinEx has steadfastly adhered to a "user-first" service principle. With the sincere intention of nurturing an equitable, respectful and secure crypto trading environment, CoinEx enables individuals with varying levels of experience to effortlessly access the world of cryptocurrency by offering easy-to-use products.

SOURCE CoinEx Global Limited

Also from this source

CoinEx Celebrates Blockchain Innovation as Silver Sponsor at 2023 Taipei Blockchain Week and Offers Exclusive Rewards

CoinEx, a global cryptocurrency exchange renowned for its diverse trading services, is excited to announce its silver sponsorship of Taipei...

Assurer l'avenir de la chaîne de la blockchain : le salon Next Block Expo 2023 est de retour à Berlin

CoinEx, une importante plateforme d'échange de cryptomonnaies, est ravie d'annoncer son parrainage argent pour le salon Next Block Expo, qui met en...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Cryptocurrency

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.