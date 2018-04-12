Coinstar and doxo Announce Partnership to Simplify Paying Bills with Cash

Through this partnership, consumers will be able to pay bills including utilities, phone, cable, insurance, car loans, and more using cash at up to 7,000 Coinstar kiosks by the end of the year. Payers can choose from doxo's crowd-sourced directory of more than 45,000 local and national billers.

"Coinstar is very pleased to team with doxo to offer both billers and payers a new and convenient way to manage cash bill payments," said Jim Gaherity, CEO of Coinstar, LLC. "doxo's extensive biller directory, combined with our national network of Coinstar kiosks, brings a new level of ease and accessibility for bill pay, and we're excited to offer this capability to our customers."

"Cash is a vital bill payment option, especially for the 34 million unbanked or under-banked households in the country. Over six percent of bill payments totaling more than $235 billion annually are made with cash," said Steve Shivers, CEO and co-founder of doxo. "For billers, providing an easy way for their customers to pay with cash is not only a valuable service, but helps keep accounts current. Our partnership with Coinstar provides this opportunity with very little effort on the part of billers."

Any biller can participate and benefit by expanding their cash payment locations to include Coinstar kiosks. The Coinstar network creates greater convenience for their customers while reducing the burden and expense of receiving cash payments at physical billers' offices. In addition, doxo-network billers can streamline accounts receivable and increase on-time payments. An easy-to-use dashboard allows billers to review real-time customer payments data and receive direct daily deposits and reconciliation files.

Billers wishing to enroll in doxo's payment network to receive cash payments made at Coinstar kiosks or learn more can visit http://marketing.doxobusiness.com/coinstar-for-billers.

Consumers will be able to select "Pay Bills with Cash at Coinstar" from among the payment options of participating billers when using doxo through the web or their mobile device. Then, at cash-accepting Coinstar kiosks, payers identify their biller and deposit their cash payment. Users will receive a printed or emailed payment receipt and can track their payment delivery status in real time through doxo. Billers also have the option of being featured for bill pay on Coinstar kiosks that are within their local service areas.

About Coinstar

Based in Bellevue, Wash., Coinstar owns and operates the largest fully automated, multi-national network of self-service coin counting kiosks. With nearly 20,000 kiosk locations, Coinstar provides convenient and reliable coin counting services at mass merchants, grocery and drug stores and financial institutions. Consumer solutions include coin-to-cash, coin-to-eGift card and charity donation options. For kiosk locations and information, visit www.coinstar.com.

About doxo

Headquartered in Seattle, doxo makes it simple for consumers to manage and pay their bills in one place. To date, doxo's over three million users across the country have added more than 45,000 payable billers to the doxo biller directory, making doxo the first crowd-sourced, customer-centered payment solution for the bills which comprise more than half of U.S. household spending.

Founded in 2008, doxo is backed by leading venture investors including Mohr Davidow Ventures, Sigma Partners, and Bezos Expeditions. For more information about doxo visit www.doxo.com.

