NEW YORK, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Cold Chains



Cold chain logistics refers to an unbroken or uninterrupted series of refrigerated supply chain activities, beginning from post-production and ending at the final consumption of products. Cold chain logistics involves temperature-controlled storage and transportation of temperature-sensitive goods along a supply chain.



Technavio's analysts forecast the Cold Chain Market in APAC to grow at a CAGR of 12.94% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Cold Chain Market in APAC 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the demand for cold chain logistics from the end-user segments.



Technavio's report, Cold Chain Market in APAC 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Americold

• Deutsche Post DHL Group

• John Swire & Sons

• KUEHNE + NAGEL

• NICHIREI Logistics

• UPS



Market driver

• Rising demand for frozen and sea food due to changing consumption patterns

Market challenge

• High establishment, maintenance, and energy consumption costs in the cold chain industry

Market trend

• Adoption of the PPP model for infrastructural development in supply chains

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



