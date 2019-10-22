COLIN FARRELL ANNOUNCED AS PATRON for IrelandWeek/IRELANDCON 2019

LOS ANGELES and DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Globe Winning Actor Colin Farrell has been added as patron for IrelandWeek 2019 featuring IRELANDCON on November 1st. Later in the week Niall Breslin will present a live version of his hit podcast 'Where is my Mind?' with special guest Chris O'Dowd in Venice.

"I'm deeply honored to become a patron of IrelandWeek in Los Angeles. Connecting the country I'm from with the city I call home now, through arts, culture and business that Irelandweek is doing so effortlessly is something I can easily get on board with and offer my wholehearted support," says proud Irishman and Angeleno Colin.

Angelica Huston, Chris O'Dowd, Fionnula Flanagan and Roma Downey will also show support as event patrons for the week long cultural celebration – including live music, theatre, visual arts, film, TV, sports and animation offerings.

As part of IrelandWeek's festivities IRELANDCON – the flagship conference which sold out two years running will host a speaker and panel series on Friday, November 1, 2019 at LMU's playa vista campus. Last year's event attracted city and government officials, celebrities, and a who's who of industry leaders in tech, trade, and entertainment. Tickets are available here.

This year IRELANDCON will present an expanded schedule with panel discussions covering a range of topics such as Brexit, Ireland's tech innovations and rise in successful start-ups, the country's strong tax incentives for film productions, and its economic boom which has fueled major corporate investment from around the world.

2019 IRELANDCON SPEAKER LINE-UP INCLUDES:

PATRICK O'DONOVAN TD & Minister of State Department of Finance and the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform

TD & Minister of State Department of Finance and the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform CLAIRE LEE Head of the Early Stage Group Silicon Valley Bank

Head of the Early Stage Group Silicon Valley Bank ORLA KEANE Consul General of Ireland to Los Angeles Los Angeles Consulate

Consul General of to Los Angeles Los Angeles Consulate DYLAN COLLINS CEO Super Awesome

CEO Super Awesome JIM CARROLL Editor RTE

Editor RTE ROBBIN D CRABTREE Dean Bellarmine College of Liberal Arts at LMU

Dean of Liberal Arts at LMU AISLING HASSELL VP Community Support Airbnb

VP Community Support Airbnb CONOR HOUSTON Director Houston Solutions

Director HANNAH DOBSON VP Entertainment & Media Enterprise Ireland

VP Entertainment & Media Enterprise Ireland JONATHAN LOUGHRAN Head of Production Troy Studios and Ardmore Studios

Head of Production Troy Studios and Ardmore Studios STEVEN DAVENPORT Inward Production Manager Screen Ireland

Inward Production Manager Screen Ireland PATTY ISHIMOTO Partner Element 8

Partner Element 8 BRIAN CARMODY Smuggler Inc.

Smuggler Inc. ROCHELLE THIELEN EVP Honk Technologies

EVP Honk Technologies TOM GILMARTIN Director, Global Creative Shop at Facebook and Instagram

On Nov 8th Chris O'Dowd will be a a guest on Niall Breslin's show. Michael A. Keane PhD C. Psychol., Ps.S.I., AFBPsS BCN will also "Map" an audience member's brain live onstage as part of the http://bit.ly/NiallBreslin show. Michael is a Behavioral Neuroscientist and Founder of the Actualize Clinic, and has been accredited as All-Ireland Thought Leader in Neuroscience (2018). He is a former lecturer in Psychology at Dublin City University. He obtained his PhD from the National University of Ireland, Galway, investigating the effects of caffeine on brain function, where he set up the university's first two EEG labs.

SPONSORS INCLUDE: Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Screen Ireland, Culture Ireland, Loyola Marymount University, Aer Lingus, Kennedy Wilson, Enterprise Ireland, Tourism Ireland, Silicon Valley Bank, Bushmills Irish Whiskey, IrishCentral, The Ireland Funds, California Legislative Irish Caucus.

Media Contact:

Eileen Thompson-Ray

ethompson-ray@rogersandcowan.com

SOURCE IrelandWeek 2019