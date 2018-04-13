Collaborative document management means fewer meetings

This week, Sitetracker, the only full-lifecycle project and asset management platform specifically designed to empower desktop and remote workers in the Telecommunications, Utilities, Alternative Energy and Smart Cities industries, released a major update.

"Each new release we deliver involves a period of earnest collaboration between us and our valued customers. This release is no different," said Tim May, Sitetracker CTO. "We are proud to bring essential functionality that has otherwise been ignored by incumbents."

This release enhances the Sitetracker platform by improving remote collaboration through document markup, timesheets, and offline mobile access. These improvements streamline workflows and decrease the number of meetings necessary to successfully complete a project.

Document Collaboration and Markup

Fewer meetings, more collaboration — that's a part of Sitetracker vision for the future of project management. In pursuit of this, teams must be able to collaborate, not just on project milestones and tasks, but on the content of these steps: project documents.

Effective organizations need the ability to share and review documents without friction or conflicting versions. That's why Sitetracker built Collaborative Document Management, a powerful part of the Sitetracker platform that enables users to collaboratively mark up any PDF document. In the latest release, Sitetracker improved it with a fast-reacting interface and over 15 different ways to add annotations, text, highlights, and comments.

Document viewers can interact with existing annotations, which creates a discussion among multiple users. These users can accept, reject, cancel or mark annotations as complete, as well. All of these changes are saved in the document history and this feature has full version control built in. Users can view a full list of annotations and comments, including their statuses. The marked up files can then be exported as a PDF if necessary.

Sitetracker Mobile Improvements

This product release includes three major improvements to the Sitetracker Mobile app:

Checklist Forms

Offline Capabilities

WiFi Photo Uploads

Checklist Forms

Users can now include forms in checklists, including dates, picklists, text, and boolean fields. This creates greater flexibility — admins can now create new checklist forms without adding new fields, while keeping checklists completely dynamic and reportable.

Offline Capabilities

The ability to use Sitetracker Mobile offline is one of the company's most requested features. Many mobile app users build and service cell sites which may be experiencing an outage, so this ability makes it possible for them to complete checklists, access files, and view recent sites and projects without a live connection. When network coverage becomes available again, the data will automatically sync back to the Sitetracker platform in the cloud.

Wifi Image Uploads

Users can now choose whether they would like to enable uploads when not on a WiFi network. This especially helps when a mobile network connection may be present, but weak, because of repairs, outages, or simply distance from the nearest tower. Instead of trying to process an upload over a slow connection, users can enable wifi-only photo uploads to quickly sync photos when a wifi connection is reestablished.

Trackers

Trackers are now even more powerful, enabling users to add further context and bring information from many different places into a single view. Specifically:

Sitetracker users can now create a single tracker with fields from the Expense, Finance, Project, Price Book, Project Template, Site, and any other Custom parent related objects.

All parent fields will be available, including their related parents and associated fields.

Users can traverse up 5 levels in the data model, and bring in over 10 total related objects.

These updates also include back-end enhancements to ensure that Trackers remain fast and effective as project and asset volumes grow with your business.

Time Tracker

Knowing how much carriers, utilities, tower companies, and services providers can struggle with understanding how much time is allotted to site building and maintenance on and across specific projects, Sitetracker created Time Tracker. The latest release includes enhancements to Timesheets, a key component of Time Tracker that allows customers to track the specific working and non-working time for a given day or period. Workers can easily report time using a simple interface and these entries can be submitted for approval to enhance oversight. Importantly, every entry can be easily associated with specific sites and projects, so it's easy to create reports, identify trends, and manage effectively.

Fewer Meetings, More Collaboration

This Sitetracker product release is focused on reducing roadblocks to collaboration, making it possible to have insight into time spent on projects, work together on project documents, and create more comprehensive trackers.

About Sitetracker

Sitetracker, Inc. empowers innovative organizations to build the future faster. Created by expert project managers, Sitetracker is the world's first complete platform for managing modern, high-volume distributed capital projects and assets. Innovators use Sitetracker to plan effectively, deploy efficiently, and grow the value of their portfolios. Market leaders in the telecommunications, utility, smart cities, and alternative energy industries - such as Verizon, SAC Wireless (Nokia), Intersection Media (Alphabet), and Panasonic - rely on Sitetracker to manage over one million sites and projects representing over $12 billion of capital assets in the United States and Europe. For more information, visit www.sitetracker.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/collaborative-document-management-means-fewer-meetings-300629404.html

SOURCE Sitetracker

Related Links

http://www.sitetracker.com

